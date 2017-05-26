Audio-Technica Releases Updates to Popular Installed Sound Support iPhone App

STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is releasing updates to its popular Installed Sound Support iPhone app. Initially released in 2014, the original Audio-Technica Installed Sound Support App sported user-favorite features such as RTA & SPL metering, Playback & Record of short audio test clips, and a needed gain calculator. The app was developed and updated by Studio Six Digital.

The most recent update includes new modules by popular request and updated graphics, including these new features: UHF frequency tables for Audio-Technica wireless microphone systems, helpful to avoid inter-modulation when planning and using multiple A-T wireless channels around broadcast TV channels (US only); a cable calculator for the Audio-Technica ATUC-50 digital discussion system; antenna line loss calculator for some of the popular RF cables on the market today; improved RTA & SPL module with a peak-hold function; and tone/noise generator.

The newest version of the app retains the following features from the previous iteration: wavelength function, which calculates the audio wavelength in feet and/or meters based on the frequency; RTA & SPL real time analyzer; record & playback for up to five test recordings; needed gain function, which uses a gain calculator to determine potential acoustic gain (PAG) and needed acoustic gain (NAG); information links to A-T website and AudioTools in app store.

Mark Donovan, CTS-D, CTS-I, Audio-Technica Applications Engineering Manager, Professional Markets, remarks, "The Installed Sound Support app has proven to be a very useful tool in the field for our integrators. This update to the app has expanded its usefulness and incorporates features to support our newest products."

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.