DVEO's Packet Recovery Enabled Encoder and Decoder Shortlisted for SCTE Technological Innovation Awards -- DOZER™ Enabled Systems Reliably Deliver Error-Free Video Over Very Long Distances

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, announced today that their two channel encoder/decoder pair with "DOZER™" UDP packet recovery protocol extension has been shortlisted for the SCTE 2017 Technological Innovation Awards, in the "Best Digital Processing Solution" category. The winners will be announced at the SCTE's Annual Dinner on June 17, 2017 at the prestigious venue of Drapers' Hall in London, UK.



The DOZER Link™ HD IP H.264 2ch, previously known as the ARQ Link™, combines H.264 encoding, decoding, and IP networking with DVEO's patented DOZER ARQ (Automatic Repeat Request) automated packet recovery protocol, ensuring packet loss free real-time video delivery over IP networks including wireless and the Internet. H.265 is offered as an option. The systems are designed for Telcos and multi-screen operators that deploy IPTV and OTT.



"We are proud to be a finalist for the SCTE 2017 Technological Innovation Awards," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The DOZER Link HD IP H.264 2ch is ideal for reliably delivering error-free video over very long distances. It corrects for packet loss, fixes jitter, and encrypts your traffic with AES 128. DVEO has edge case customers in the U.S. who use DOZER technology to stream video content live from countries such as Bangladesh and Greece with no packet loss or video freezes."



Designed for telcos and multi-screen operators that deploy IPTV and OTT, the DOZER Link encoder features one or two HD-SDI or SDI inputs and IP output. It creates multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and sends them to content delivery networks (CDNs) and remote video capture devices. The matching decoder supports UDP input and converts the compressed digital video and audio into HD-SDI or SDI. Encoding/decoding latency is 1.5 seconds. The remotely manageable Linux® based systems support resolutions up to 1080p60/59.94, and are also available with optional HDMI or ASI inputs and outputs.



For increased reliability, the DOZER Link systems feature high availability (redundancy) features including redundant input and output ports and dual power supplies. The systems are also available in two to sixteen channel versions, or in miniaturized single channel units.



More information about the Technological Innovation Awards, and other SCTE activities, is available at www.theSCTE.eu.







DVEO, ARQ Link, DOZER, DOZER Link, and DOZERbox are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





Supplemental Information for Press Release



Encoder -- Features:



Possible inputs: HD-SDI, SDI, ASI, HDMI

Patented DOZER™ feed-back based error correction (ARQ)

4 channel audio input from SDI

Audio support is MPEG-1 Layer 2 or AAC LC, with AC-3 audio pass through on SDI

Supports CEA-708 closed captioning for HD-SDI

Option: DVB-ASI input and output with daughter card

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Support for Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding maximizes adaptive streaming video quality and bandwidth efficiency



Decoder -- Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264 decoding

Input: Bursty or smooth IP (RTP/UDP)

Possible Outputs: HD-SDI, SDI, HDMI, or ASI

Patented DOZER™ feed-back based error correction (ARQ)

2 or 4 channel audio output from SDI

Audio input is MPEG-1 Layer 2 or AAC LC

Audio output: Embedded pass-through

End point can be a DOZERbox™ if IP out is desired



Both Systems -- Features:



Resolutions supported: 1080p60/59.94, 1080p50/25, 1080p30/ 29.97, 1080p24/23.98, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p60/59.94, 720p50 (H.265 option does not support 1080p or 1080i)

Encoding/decoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

Encoding/decoding latency: 1.5 seconds

Web GUI is manageable from anywhere -- includes some scheduling

Security scanned for vulnerabilities

Performs AES-128 encryption between units

Supports PAL and NTSC

Optional multichannel versions with 16 channels

Miniature versions available -- 5.25 inches wide (10 watts)



Suggested Retail Prices:

DOZER Link HD IP H.264 2ch -- Standard Pair: $12,995 U.S.

DOZER Link HD IP -- Single Channel Miniature version, Standard Pair: $5,495 U.S.

Option -- DOZER Link HD IP HD-SDI-E+ASI-D -- ASI Out version: $13,495 U.S.

Option -- 16 channel version: $42,995 U.S.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815