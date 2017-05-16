VMP’s New Deeper 12U Wall Rack Enclosure Now Shipping

STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 16, 2017 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce that the new ERWEN-12E750 19-inch wall rack enclosure is now shipping. With an MSRP of $479.00, the ERWEN-12E750 is a deeper version of VMP’s popular ERWEN-12E wall cabinet, now with 24 inches of usable depth.

“This is a workhorse of a wall mounted rack enclosure with the added depth you need for installing today's deeper components,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “With adjustable 4-post rails, a removable hinged wall plate, reversible tempered glass front door, and optional fans for enhanced thermal management, the ERWEN-12E750 has all the features today’s professional installers are looking for.”

Additional features of the ERWEN-12E750 19-inch wall rack enclosure include:

-Welded steel construction

-Ships fully assembled

-Overall Dimensions – 25.3 in. H x 24.3 in. W x 29.625 in. D

-Usable Depth – 24 inches

-Works with all standard 19-in. rack equipment and accessories

-Rails have numbered spaces with standard 10-32 threading

-Adjustable front and rear rails

-Vented top and bottom

-Top and bottom cable routing knockouts

-Reversible hinged tempered glass front door

-Removable hinged back panel

-Removable locking side panels

-Stabilizing hasp

-Load capacity – 120 lbs.

-Black powder coat finish

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free 877-281-2169.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP’s products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

