Telestream Announces Latest Version of Lightspeed Live Stream for Multiscreen Live Streaming at Scale

Nevada City, California, May 15, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the latest version of Lightspeed Live Stream, its enterprise-class live multiscreen encoding, packaging and distribution system. Lightspeed Live Stream drives increased revenue and greater audience engagement for live linear content streaming to new media and online video platforms (OVPs).

Today’s audience often expects to engage with live linear programming at their convenience and on the screen of their choice. Lightspeed Live Stream ensures that shows are available for OTT consumption and revenue optimized simultaneously with linear broadcasts.

“For organizations that need to provide streaming access to their existing live linear channels, Lightspeed Live Stream represents an innovative, modern solution for automated ad insertion and automated live linear streaming,” said Matthew Rehrer, Live Streaming Product Manager for Telestream. “Our newest version of Live Stream supports efficient, one-time encoding to many destinations, source playlists, SCTE 35/104 triggers for ad insertion, scheduled channel activation, and much more.”





Streaming “at scale” demands the latest technology in both hardware and software, with built-in ad insertion capabilities and the ability togenerate multiple packages to multiple destinations from a single channel.Using the latest GPU, CPU and ASIC technology provides an acceleration that puts Lightspeed Live Stream in a class of its own.

Lightspeed Live Stream can also support a seamless live-to-VOD workflow when combined with Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Capture and Vantage Media Processing Platform. “There are significant opportunities for additional revenue after a program is broadcast or streamed. To capture that revenue, assets must be made available for catch-up, replay, VOD and digital syndication as soon as possible,” said Rehrer. “Customers can utilize Vantage and Lightspeed Live Capture to capture a live stream in parallel, resulting in the fastest, most productive, delivery pipeline of VOD assets to CDNs and origin servers.”

Highlighted features in Lightspeed Live Stream 1.1:

·Ability to emit multiple packages and/or to multiple destinations from a single channel

·Output to Facebook Live & YouTube Live to expand the viewing audience.

·Ability to quickly populate encoding groups with pre-defined templates speeds up channel deployment

·SCTE 35/104 triggers for automated ad insertion

·Support for source playlists of content

·Ability to schedule channel activation with built-in calendar for scheduled events

·Unified Streaming Origin option – adds extended “package-on-the-fly” and DRM support



Paul Turner, VP of Product Management, observes that automation is key to the success of this process: “We know that, in addition to live streaming, broadcasters and content owners are also looking for ways to rapidly prepare VOD programming from live sources. They’re looking for ways to automate non-creative tasks such as removing commercials and reassembling content with new promos. Our Vantage and Live Capture products can process live streams simultaneously into these critically important assets at ‘light speed’.”





The latest version of Lightspeed Live Stream will be demonstrated at Streaming Media East, May 16 and 17, Telestream booth 206.

For more information on Lightspeed Live Stream visit:

http://www.telestream.net/lightspeed-live/lightspeed-live-stream.htm