Audio-Technica Offers Content Creation Microphone Solutions

— A-T’s acclaimed AT8024, AT2020USB+, AT2020USBi, System 10 Camera-Mount Wireless , BP40 and AT2005USB microphones are valued tools for content creators —

STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, offers a range of microphones favored by podcasters, social media and YouTube personalities, journalists and interviewers, livestreamers, voiceover artists, musicians and more – including such models as A-T’s acclaimed AT8024 Stereo/Mono Camera-Mount Microphone, AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone, AT2020USBi Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone, System 10 Camera-Mount Portable Digital Wireless System, BP40 Large-Diaphragm Dynamic Broadcast Microphone, AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone.

The lightweight, feature-rich AT8024 (U.S. $249) is suited for video production, in-field interviews, product demos – wherever capturing high-quality audio for video is the task at hand. Selectable cardioid mono and internally matrixed mid-side stereo modes provide the flexibility to focus the recording on a single sound source or to widen the field for outstanding sonic realism, while selectable filters and pads extend its flexibility.

The AT2020USBi (U.S. $199) is suited for tasks including podcasting, remote streaming into IOS devices and voiceover use. Modeled after the critically acclaimed AT2020, this digital output mic features an A/D converter with up to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling, both use USB and Lightning connector cables and an integrated gain control.

From the same family, the AT2020USB+ (U.S. $149) is suited for podcasting, home studio recording, streaming and voiceover use. Equipped with a USB output, the AT2020USB+ adds a built-in headphone jack with volume control that allows direct, delay-free monitoring, with a mix control that blends microphone and pre-recorded audio. The cardioid mic supports 16-bit, 44.1/48 kHz sampling rates.

The System 10 Camera-mount Wireless (U.S. $379.95 to $449.95) is suited for video production, electronic news gathering (ENG) and every mobile application in between. The receiver features multiple mounting options to accommodate a variety of cameras and recording devices. System 10 digital wireless mics provide multi-layer diversity performance assurance, with instantaneous channel selection, sync and setup in the license-free, TV-interference-free 2.4 GHz band. The system is available in bodypack and handheld configurations with an audio resolution of 24-bit/48 kHz.

The BP40 (U.S. $349) large-diaphragm dynamic microphone is suited for podcasting, streaming and broadcast. The advanced-design mic includes a multi-stage internal windscreen, and offers rich, natural condenser-like sound. The optimized capsule placement keeps the audio focused on the broadcaster to maintain a commanding vocal presence free from electromagnetic interference (EMI) and popping.

The final highlight is the AT2005USB (U.S. $79), suited for voice-over-IP, podcasting and, as it features both a USB output and an XLR analog output, it can be used from stage to studio to field recording and VoIP applications. The cardioid AT2005USB also includes a headphone output with level control for monitoring.

“Audio-Technica is pleased to offers its products for content creators,” remarks Gary Boss, Audio-Technica U.S. Marketing Director, Professional Markets. “These products are cost effective and easy to use – even for users who might not have the experience of a seasoned audio professional.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.



Photo Caption: Left to right, top to bottom: Audio-Technica content production microphones: BP40 large-diaphragm dynamic, AT2020USBi cardioid condenser, System 10 Camera-Mount Wireless and AT8024 stereo/mono camera-mount.

