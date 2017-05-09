IHSE USA Wins NewBay's Best of Show Award, Presented by Sound & Video Contractor and Government Video

CRANBURY, N.J. -- May 9, 2017 -- IHSE USA today announced that its Draco vario OPS+ KVM extender for DisplayPort received two NewBay Best of Show Awards at the 2017 NAB Show, one from Sound & Video Contractor and the other from Government Video. At the same time, IHSE's 486 Series Draco vario SDI-to-KVM converter modules received the Best of Show Award presented by Sound & Video Contractor.

NewBay's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry experts and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

IHSE received awards for display and will be featured in both Sound & Video Contractor, the definitive technical resource for integrators, contractors, dealers, and consultants, and Government Video, a resource for federal, military, state, and local government media professionals.

All nominated products are featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of Sound & Video Contractor, TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Radio magazine, Pro Sound News, and Radio World after the convention.

The Draco OPS+ KVM extender is a new 4K DisplayPort KVM module designed for larger ultra-high-definition displays that incorporate Intel's open pluggable specification (OPS+). It is based on IHSE's Draco Ultra DisplayPort CON extender and features video and USB-HID display components for KVM. The Draco OPS+ extender simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located. The unit is intended for system installers and users of large video walls looking for an affordable and reliable extender to support 4K video and KVM/touch-screen interfaces.

IHSE's 486 Series SDI-KVM converters advance the capabilities of SDI-to-computer video by automatically detecting the input video format and instantly changing between SDI broadcast formats to high-definition DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort computer video formats. Traditionally, KVM and broadcast systems have been considered isolated architectures, but now with IHSE's new SDI-KVM converters, these different architectures can be shared and configured under a single matrix system. The products are used in TV studio, postproduction, digital cinema, or audio-visual applications in which users need to show digital video from an HDMI source on a professional SDI monitor, or input an SDI source for preview and monitoring purposes through a KVM switch connected to a computer display.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program, now in its fourth year, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best," said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President and Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

"IHSE created the Draco OPS+ KVM to support the growing number of digital signage and command-and-control installers implementing displays equipped with Intel's OPS+," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "Meanwhile, with KVM being a key component in connecting digital video servers and computers throughout the broadcast ecosystem, the KVM/SDI extender makes it possible to connect directly to a KVM matrix switch without needing a secondary converter box connected to the KVM extender. We're honored that these NewBay publications have seen fit to recognize the tremendous benefits our new products bring to the marketplace."

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

