VITEC Amps Up the Collegiate Sports Profile at 2017 CSVA Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 4, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will showcase its EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Platform at the Collegiate Sports Video Association (CSVA) Conference, May 15-18, at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta. The CSVA Conference is the premier annual event to network with the top video coordinators in the industry, keep up to speed with the latest trends and technologies, and share ideas.

"Colleges are not only wrestling with how to modernize their existing sports facilities and improve the fan experience by affordably delivering high-quality, entertaining video feeds to their displays, but also how to meet the requirements of future facilities today," said Joe Walsh, VITEC's sales director for sports and entertainment venues. "VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage platform leverages the organization's common IP backbone to deliver broadcast-grade, customizable, and eye-catching video streams and revenue-building digital signage campaigns. As new facilities are added and created, they can affordably be incorporated into the display network leveraging the powerful scalability of the EZ TV platform."

A truly integrated IPTV and digital signage platform, VITEC's EZ TV is the ideal solution for sports venues, allowing stadiums and arenas to seamlessly and cost-effectively stream high-quality live and on-demand video, as well as campaign content, over their existing IP infrastructure. Users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updates to the electronic program guide, video-on-demand (VOD) content with simultaneous updates of new assets, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels in any format, including H.264 and HEVC up to 4K.

The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics. VITEC's IPTV and signage end-points feature discrete hardware processes for video and graphics, supporting the most complex digital signs that blend live streams, video files, social networking widgets, and dynamically updated data including sports scores, calendars, and catering menus. A future-proof, scalable platform, EZ TV becomes a central distribution, creation, and monitoring hub for live and on-demand content shown on every display throughout a facility.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

