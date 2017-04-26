Osprey Video Plans for the Future of Video Capture With New Capture Card Series and USB 3.0 Devices

DALLAS -- April 21, 2017 -- Osprey Video today announced a host of new video-capture cards and devices built on the company's longstanding and proven technology. The new products are compatible with a wide range of applications. Suitable for OEMs and ISVs, these products allow organizations of any size and type to ingest video from SDI to 12G via high-density PCIe cards or external USB 3.0 capture devices.

Osprey Video's PCIe capture cards are the company's bedrock, long trusted in mission-critical environments such as broadcast and government. As part of the product line's continual evolution, Osprey Video will launch its new 900 Series capture cards this year. The new series, which will initially contain eight cards, has several features its customers have been requesting, such as support for 4K, UHD, 12G, HDMI 2.0, IP, and quad-channel HDMI up to 4K and bidirectional ports. By the end of the year, eight 900 Series cards will be available:

- Osprey 915e: single-channel 3G-SDI card with 16 embedded audio channels per input

- Osprey 925e: dual-channel 3G-SDI card with 16 embedded audio channels per input

- Osprey 911e: single-channel HDMI 1.4 4K UHD card with eight embedded audio channels

- Osprey 921e: dual-channel HDMI 1.4 4K UHD card with eight embedded audio channels

- Osprey 945e: quad-channel 3G-SDI card with input or output on each channel and 16 channels of embedded audio

- Osprey 926e: dual-channel 3G-SDI card with 16 embedded audio channels per input and second channel selectable as input or output

- Osprey 12G: single-channel 12G-SDI card with reclocked 12G-SDI loopout and 192 channels of embedded audio

- Osprey 985: eight-channel HD-SDI card with 16 embedded audio channels per input

New USB 3.0 Devices

Designed for presentations, lecture capture, or any other kind of live event for which quick and easy setup is needed, Osprey Video's external capture devices connect directly to a user's computer via USB 3.0 to capture video from either 3G-SDI or HDMI inputs. Both the 3G-SDI and HDMI versions offer hardware scaling, status display, and a push-button user interface. Compatible with Windows(R), Mac(R), and Linux operating systems, the devices are ideally suited for laptop-streaming applications using the standard UVC and UAC drivers. New offerings in this category are:

- 3G-SDI USB 3.0 video-capture device

- 3G-SDI USB 3.0 video capture device with SDI loopout

- HDMI 1080p60 USB 3.0 video capture device

Visitors to Osprey Video booth SU12221 at the 2017 NAB Show will be the first to get a glimpse of the new generation of capture cards still in development. All versions of the USB 3.0 capture devices will also be on hand and are available now.

"Osprey Video is a pioneer in the capture-card industry, and we've been keeping a close eye on that market ever since. Our cards have continued to evolve based on customer input and industry trends," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. "Our latest capture products are perfect for customers that need to ingest 4K as well as multiple channels of 3G-SDI, and beyond that, we'll be able to supply customers with Osprey quality well into the future."

More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution … and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

