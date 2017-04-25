Timecode Systems Creates a New Benchmark for Budget-Friendly Sync Solutions With UltraSync ONE

WORCESTER, U.K. -- April 20, 2017 -- Timecode Systems will unveil the new UltraSync ONE solution at the 2017 NAB Show. With its latest product, the company has taken the full extent of its sync capability, increased battery life to at least 25 hours, miniaturized all these features into its smallest product yet, and given it a price tag of just £240 ($299 or ¬279). This creates the most cost-effective, RF-powered timecode and genlock solution on the market, offering the most robust and flexible sync available at a price point that makes it affordable for multicamera, multi-audio shoots and professional 360-degree VR custom rigs.

"The benchmarks are moving for sync, and with UltraSync ONE we are leading the way by creating new, higher standards for small, budget-friendly sync solutions," said Paul Bannister, chief science officer for Timecode Systems. "Our goal with UltraSync ONE was ambitious: inject the full capability of our timecode, genlock, word clock and RF technology into the most compact sync product on the market, all at a price point that makes it a cost-effective option in a multicamera environment. That meant re-engineering every element to make UltraSync ONE not only smaller, but also superior to any comparable timecode solution on the market. In terms of features and cost, there is no need for our customers to look anywhere else."

Advances in filming are changing the landscape of the film and broadcast industry and what it demands from timecode technology manufacturers. Size and price are obviously important factors, but not at the cost of the quality of the sync and the confidence that battery life will last an entire day of filming. Measuring just 55mm x 44mm x 17mm, UltraSync ONE is the smallest generator and transceiver on the market to provide timecode, genlock for camera sync, and word clock for sound, all synchronised wirelessly and with sub-line sync accuracy over bi-directional BLINK RF. This combines to provide synchronisation to such a high degree of accuracy that its suitable for even genlock-synchronised 360-degree VR arrays. And even with every UltraSync ONE feature turned on and an OLED display set to maximum brightness, 25 hours of battery life is the minimum that can be expected from a single charge through its USB C port, providing the added reassurance that UltraSync ONE has the power to keep going throughout the filming day, whatever twists and turns a shoot takes.

UltraSync ONE will make its debut at the 2017 NAB Show and will be available to preorder as part of an exclusive show bundle offer. Full details will be released on timecodesystems.com, or NAB attendees can find out more by visiting Timecode Systems at booth C2746.

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software solutions that make it easier to capture, log, search, and synchronise content captured during multicamera film and television shoots and 360-degree virtual reality (VR) filming. Whether for filming using one camera in a studio, multiple cameras on location, a whole army of wearables or minicams, or GoPro cameras rigged for VR, Timecode Systems products work together to offer production teams a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, sharing metadata, and remotely controlling devices via the free multiplatform BLINK Hub app.

More information about Timecode Systems can be found at www.timecodesystems.com and www.syncbac.com.

