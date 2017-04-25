VidOvation Appoints New VP of Sales and Marketing and Relocates to Larger Headquarters

LAKE FOREST, Calif. -- April 20, 2017 -- Signaling its growing momentum in the market for broadcast-quality video, audio, and data communications systems, VidOvation made two key announcements today: the appointment of Tom Miller as the company's new vice president of sales and marketing, and its move to a larger headquarters facility in Lake Forest, California. More than double the size of the previous office, the new facility houses all of VidOvation's executive, engineering, and manufacturing operations.

Miller, based in New York City, will be responsible for continuing to expand VidOvation's market share in North America. He reports directly to Jim Jachetta, VidOvation's executive vice president and chief technology officer.

"We are pleased to have Tom join the growing VidOvation team," said Jachetta. "With his 30-plus years of experience in our core markets, coupled with his expertise in digital video, streaming media, and IPTV, Tom will be a tremendous asset as we go forward to the next phase of our company's growth."

In his position before joining VidOvation, Miller served as director of sales for Siemens Convergence Creators, a Siemens division that offers a full-featured OTT solution. Over his 30-year career, Tom has held numerous other senior sales positions for broadcast and media technology companies: strategic account director for Front Porch Digital; director of sales for NeuLion; senior sales director, North America, for Civolution; vice president of sales and business development, North America, for Thomson; senior director of sales for Tandberg, and others. Miller holds a bachelor's degree in history and sociology from Gordon College, and he has undertaken postgraduate study in business administration, management, and operations at Queens College.

Miller commented: "It's a very exciting time to be joining VidOvation. The position was attractive to me because my skills align perfectly with VidOvation's product line and the markets it serves. I'm looking forward to working with Jim and the rest of the team to continue building momentum throughout North America for the award-winning VidOvation product family."

At the 2017 NAB Show, Miller will be on hand to meet customers and partners in both the VidOvation booth, C6646, and that of its technology partner, AVIWEST, C2139. VidOvation will showcase its latest innovations in wireless, cellular, fiber-optic, and IP solutions for video acquisition, contribution, and distribution. AVIWEST will present its newest bonded cellular solutions for newsgathering, live production, and remote sports.

2017 NAB Show attendees may book a meeting with a VidOvation or AVIWEST representative at the show by visiting www.vidovation.com/upcoming_events. More information about the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.

About VidOvation

VidOvation Moving Video Forward is a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data communications systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing wireless video, bonded cellular, video streaming, video networking, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to meet almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise on the complete project lifecycle -- from project consulting and management, to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more at http://vidovation.com or call +1 949-777-5435.

Image Caption: Tom Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, VidOvation

Visit VidOvation at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C6646

