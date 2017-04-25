VICELAND Broadens International Presence With Amagi CLOUDPORT Channel Playout Platform

LAS VEGAS -- April 24, 2017 -- Amagi, a pioneer in cloud-based managed broadcast services, today announced that VICELAND has deployed the company's CLOUDPORT cloud-based channel playout platform for launch of localized channels targeting individual markets. VICELAND is an international television network owned and programmed by Vice Media, offering high-quality, original lifestyle and entertainment content aimed towards millennials. With CLOUDPORT, VICELAND was able to quickly launch new channels in Africa, Belgium, New Zealand, and The Netherlands, powering its channel playout operations from the cloud.

"We were tasked with launching a VICELAND feed in New Zealand with an aggressive timeline of six weeks. After evaluating several channel playout solutions, we found Amagi CLOUDPORT to be ideal, enabling us to launch on time while ensuring quality, reliability, and ease of operations," said Tim Bertioli, vice president, international operations at VICELAND. "Amagi's CLOUDPORT platform allows us to choose new markets we want to target and launch local feeds cost effectively. Amagi's broadcast platform provides complete transparency in controlling custom and localized channel playouts to individual markets, while simplifying our entire operation through its advanced service automation capabilities. We view Amagi as a trusted partner as we expand VICELAND into multiple territories and become an entertainment destination of choice."

Amagi provides a completely managed broadcast service on the cloud to VICELAND inclusive of playout, delivery, and 24x7 monitoring. All of VICELAND's content assets have been migrated to the cloud, enabling the channel to easily broaden its footprint into newer markets such as Belgium, The Netherlands, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Content and playlist provisioning workflows, including local ad scheduling, are highly simple and automated thanks to CLOUDPORT, increasing the channel's operational efficiencies. Moreover, the CLOUDPORT platform offers a completely transparent view of all Amagi-managed VICELAND playouts internationally for streamlined management and control, 24x7 from any remote location through an easy-to-use web-based UI.

"The VICELAND channel serves the millennial generation with global programming combined with locally relevant content. We're excited to help expand its reach across new geographies, adding more dynamism with local content and ads," said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder at Amagi. "As VICELAND continues to grow, CLOUDPORT will provide the scalability, flexibility, and efficiency that are absolutely essential for today's broadcast playout operations, enabling tighter control and management at a fraction of cost of traditional broadcast models."

About VICELAND

VICELAND is an international television network owned and programmed by global youth brand, VICE Media. Launched in the US and Canada in February 2016 under the direction of Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Jonze, the channel has since confirmed its plans to launch across key international territories. To date, VICELAND channels are broadcast in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Benelux.

The VICELAND network extends to both linear and digital platforms, creating high quality, original programming produced in-house, as well as commissioned globally and locally. Everything at VICELAND has a reason to exist and a strong perspective. Boasting Emmy Award-nominated shows, the channel has built a reputation for housing culturally relevant content for young people, with strong international perspectives covering music, food, news, technology, sex, fashion and more.

About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is the world's first cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi Corporation is based in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an R&D center in Bangalore.

