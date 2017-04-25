Broadpeak Continues to Transform Live Video Streaming With Launch of nanoCDN Multicast ABR 2.0

RENNES, France -- April 20, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced a new version of its groundbreaking nanoCDN(TM) solution. The release of nanoCDN multicast adaptive bitrate (ABR) 2.0 makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or set-top boxes (STBs) into active components of an operator’s content delivery infrastructure. A variety of advanced features have been added to the product, including low latency for live video streaming and live HTTP TV service delivery via satellite, with successful integration into more than 70 Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) from third-party technology partners.

"In an ideal world, pay-TV operators would transition from legacy IPTV or digital broadcast live streams on STBs to all-ABR, with the benefit of having a single implementation to address all devices. Until nanoCDN, two challenges stood in the way: lack of scalability for managing live TV peaks and latency issues during live streaming," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "nanoCDN solves both issues, in a secure manner. We believe that multicast ABR technology is the missing piece to implementing a fully converged video delivery architecture that is the future of television."

Leveraging home networks, nanoCDN enables operators to cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live ABR services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. Since its inception, nanoCDN has evolved to address changing technology requirements, providing support for HTTPS delivery and the DASH protocol, and ensuring zero latency. The latest release of nanoCDN also supports high-quality 4K video delivery, with the capability to pre-cache VOD content on CPE devices, even when the access-network bandwidth does not allow it through regular streaming.

nanoCDN 2.0 also introduces support for satellite networks, in addition to cable and telecom networks. nanoCDN multicast ABR 2.0 allows satellite operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices and redefine the direct-to-home reach beyond the main screen.

Broadpeak(R)designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

