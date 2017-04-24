- Debuts 12GDA 12G/3G/SD-SDI Re-clocking Distribution Amplifier and 12GM 12G-SDI to/from 3G-SDI Muxer/DeMuxer alongside New FiDO Multi-Mode Options -

AJA Unveils New 12G-SDI and Fiber Mini-Converters at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 24, 2017) -- AJA Video Systems today announced new Mini-Converters that resolve interoperability and interconnectivity challenges in modern broadcast and ProAV environments. New products include the 12GDA 12G/3G/SD-SDI Re-clocking Distribution Amplifier, 12GM 12G-SDI to/from 3G-SDI Muxer/DeMuxer, and new Multi-Mode SFP options for its family of FiDO SDI/Optical Fiber Mini-Converters.

12GDA 12G/6G/3G/SD-SDI Re-clocking Distribution Amplifier

12GDA is a miniature 1x6 12G-SDI re-clocking distribution amplifier. With support for 12G-SDI for 4K/UltraHD single-link workflows, the format-agnostic device features six separately buffered SDI outputs identical to the recovered input. It also offers automatic input detection, re-clocking and cable equalization, and an LED signal detection indicator, in a very compact design.

12GM 12G-SDI to/from 3G-SDI Muxer/DeMuxer

12GM is a compact SDI transport converter that enables 12G-SDI to Quad 3G-SDI and Quad 3G-SDI to 12G-SDI conversion. The Muxer/DeMuxer supports 4K and UltraHD workflows and conversions from multi-link SDI signals to single link SDI signals, and vice versa at 1.5G, 3G, 6G and 12G bit rates.

FiDO Multi-Mode Fiber SFP Options

In addition to FiDO models that support single-mode fiber, new Multi-Mode SFP options for FiDO Mini-Converters support multi-mode fiber optic cable at distances up to 700M (OM4) or 300M (OM3). The new lineup includes the following model names for ordering with multi-mode SFPs or when applicable, optional CWDM SFPs: FiDO-R-X single channel LC fiber to 3G-SDI; FiDO-T-X single channel 3G-SDI to LC fiber; FiDO-TR-X 3G-SDI/LCfiber transceiver; FiDO-2R-X dual channel LC fiber to 3G-SDI; FiDO-2T-X dual channel 3G-SDI to LC fiber; FiDO-4R-X quad channel 3G-SDI to LC fiber and FiDO-4T-X quad channel 3G-SDI to LC fiber.

“Our new 12GDA and 12GM Mini-Converters, and FiDO Multi-Mode options provide flexible, cost-effective solutions that will help facilities overcome the connectivity and interoperability challenges they face with the latest broadcast and ProAV workflows,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby.

Pricing and Availability

12GDA will be available summer 2017 through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $495. 12GM will be available summer 2017 at a US MSRP of $895. Multi-Mode SFPs are available for order now from the AJA SFP Configurator. For more information about 12GDA, 12GM and FiDO Multi-Mode Options, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters .

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

