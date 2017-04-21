Alteros, an Audio-Technica Company, Debuts GTX Series Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Wireless Microphone System

— The revolutionary GTX Series is a fully interoperable, professional broadcast wireless system that bypasses the increasingly congested RF spectrum —

STOW, OH — At the 2017 NAB Show, Alteros, an Audio-Technica company, will introduce the GTX Series Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Wireless Microphone System, a truly game-changing professional broadcast solution that offers immunity to radio frequency spectrum regulatory changes, bandwidth loss and channel crowding. The Alteros GTX Series is a fully digital 6.5 GHz system that provides reliable, interference-free performance and license-free operation, supporting up to 24 simultaneous, high-quality, low-latency (

The product of seven years of dedicated research and development, during which it underwent real-world testing in conjunction with major broadcasters and wireless audio professionals, the GTX Series system offers several significant benefits. The GTX Series operates far beyond the UHF and VHF television bands, requires no frequency coordination, license, database registration or STA, and does not cause interference or create intermodulation products. The system is ideal for studio-to-studio operation since it emits less intentional radiation than the typical PC and will not interfere with surrounding signals.

The GTX Series system launches with three key components: the GTX3224 control unit, GTX24 body-pack transmitter and GTX32 transceiver. No additional filters, combiners or distribution amplifiers are required.

The GTX3224 simultaneously supports up to 24 channels, an additional 24 channels of talkback audio, and eight group assignment channels in just 3U of rack space. The unit features MADI, Dante™ and AES67 digital outputs that are all available simultaneously and allow for seamless integration with IP-based infrastructures. A single-mode fiber output supports long-distance runs. The 7-inch front-panel touch screen provides access to system settings, monitoring tools, performance reports and other controls.

Up to 32 GTX32 transceivers may be deployed, connecting to the GTX3224 over standard shielded Cat 5 cable, which is operational to 1,000 feet. The GTX Series system’s powerful management software maximizes operational efficiency, enabling users to set up and confirm operation of 32 transceivers and 24 transmitters in only a few hours.

The GTX24 body-pack transmitter may be purchased on its own, without a microphone, or configured with one of two Audio-Technica Subminiature Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphones, the AT899cL4 or AT899cL4SW, the latter equipped with an in-line talkback switch. The GTX24’s talkback function allows talent to easily speak to production staff, eliminating the need for a separate wired talkback box, or may be used as a momentary “cough switch.”

Broadcast-friendly features of the GTX3224 control unit include two separate and fully redundant AC power supplies and the ability to synchronize directly to the house clock, with failover to an accurate internal clock. The front panel GUI offers a real-time battery gauge that displays the remaining operational time for each transmitter and additionally allows user to set custom battery level alerts. The unit may be remotely monitored and controlled from a PC or computer network, and offers a timestamped event logger tool that can track and record the performance of every GTX32 and GTX24 for up to one month.

