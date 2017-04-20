RUSHWORKS Demonstrates Latest Arsenal of Powerfully Simple Production, Playback and Streaming Tools at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NV – RUSHWORKS, a Dallas area-based software development company that produces cool technology for production, playback, and streaming, is demonstrating the latest tools in its arsenal of powerfully simple products at NAB 2017 in Booth SL12713. This year RUSHWORKS is enhancing it already robust range of technology solutions with: LOCKED ON, an object tracking solution that eliminates the need for video camera operators; the upgraded PTX Model 1 and 2 Universal PanTilt heads controlled from DMX and/or VISCA devices; SegmentR PRO, a robust utility that transcodes and optimizes multiple formats in a file-based workflow; and NEWSDOLLY, a robotic camera dolly that introduces dynamic PTZ camera motion and anchor tracking to news and other studio and stage productions.

According to company President Rush Beesley,”Each product in our line-up offers unique elements or features that separate RUSHWORKS solutions from the field. We design our gear to be the most cost-effective and operator-friendly in the industry, providing matchless benefits and advantages that allow our customers to accomplish their objectives and enhance their production values, without breaking budgets”

LOCKED ON

LOCKED ON is an object tracking solution that controls one or more PTZ or PTX fixtures, allowing video cameras to follow the talent with no operators required. The technology utilizes predictive motion and acceleration/deceleration data to emulate the camera work of skilled and well-trained camera operators. Multiple RFID transceivers and anchors allow the cameras to automatically follow single or multiple moving targets in three-dimensional space. Whether following a preacher at a service, a professor in a lecture hall, a presenter or performer on stage, or an athlete on the field, LOCKED ON provides a whole new dimension of cost-effective control and ISO tracking and recording capability.



PTX Universal PanTilt heads

The PTX Universal PanTilt heads provide a new dimension of production functionality and versatility. When used as the base for a favorite camera or camcorder, PTX provides control of pan, tilt and camera/lens by VISCA devices, including the ubiquitous Sony RM-BR300.

But the point of difference between the PTX and other pan/tilt heads is its support offull DMX control. They can be added as a fixture profile in lighting consoles and software, allowing the lighting designer to program scenes which include both lighting and video presets

PTX Model 2

The PTX Model 2 makes its debut at NAB 2017 with the same universal support protocol as little brother Model 1. Model 2 is big enough for large cameras like the Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini, RED, ARRI, larger field production cameras, and DSLR-style camera bodies.

PTX Model 1

The award-winning PTX Model 1is in the booth as well. This model is designed to work with smaller cameras like the Blackmagic Design Micro Studio Camera 4K, AJA RovoCam, Canon XA35 and other standalone cameras and camcorders of similar size.

Both models support DMX, VISCA, LANC and Panasonic REMOTE protocols.

SegmentRand SegmentR PRO

SegmentR is a stand-alone utility for transcoding many file formats into MPEG-2 or H.264, and for creating “virtual segments” as metadata that are stored within a file. Marked segments can also be saved as multiple, individual files.

SegmentR PRO includes nine enhanced features, including the RUSHWORKS Audio Compander, a two-pass algorithm for peak limiting and compression for constant level output. LKFS Normalization or True Peak output assures CALM Act compliance.

These solutions provide the simplicity, speed and power required to manage and optimize multiple formats in a file-based workflow.

NEWSDOLLY™ robotic platform for PTZ cameras

The NEWSDOLLY is controlled like a PTZ camera, using a joystick to position and save multiple preset locations with speeds for transitions. It can move quickly for repositioning the camera for presets, or can creep slowly for the added dimension of smooth on-air moves.

Beesley added, “There is nothing on the market today like the NEWSDOLLY that offers such a high level of price/performance value. We’re delighted to share this and our unique PTX models with NAB attendees.”

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for houses of worship, broadcast, cable, PEG channels, meetings, events and digital signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

