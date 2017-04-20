Source Digital Enhances Viewer Experiences Through Engagement and Content Discovery in Season 2 of ToyMakerz

PHILADELPHIA, APRIL 20, 2017 -Source Digital, a leading technology product and service provider specializing in monetization strategies around digital content, announces it has entered into an agreement with the Velocity Network's hit showToyMakerz to build a fully synchronous companion app experience for season 2 premiering in the fall of 2017. The app leverages Source Digital's innovative SourceSync.io platform, which will allow viewers to further immerse themselves in TV and OTT episodes of ToyMakerz, a program focused on the creation of "one-off" specialized vehicles.

Source Digital is creating a companion screen experience that allows for monetizing ToyMakerz spin on motor tech gear and toys for big boys - and girls! - within the program content, such as content as a storefront for fulfillment, brand and product engagement, content discovery, and even branded VR Easter eggs. To design and build the experience-supporting app, Source Digital has partnered with the renowned Branding + Creative group of Broadway Video, a global media and entertainment company.

"Getting in at the ground floor of the production was the ideal scenario for maximizing Source's marketing tech," says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. "By working with ToyMakerz in the early stages of the show's production, we're able to create an unlimited opportunity for viewers to discover show related content based on personal experiences. Limitations in technology have previously been an issue in giving viewers these personalization options. With the Source IP at its core, the app will let viewers specifically select what they are watching and will allow for a much wider range of options around discovery when in sync mode."

By creating a companion screen experience to the programming, Source Digital is applying its SourceSync.io platform to not only create a completely new revenue stream around branding and products for ToyMakerz, but also to provide an advanced viewer engagement strategy. While watching, viewers will be able to further immerse themselves in the program to discover additional details of each episode.

"Our viewers are all ToyMakerz at heart and they know that when our team is building, it requires many factors to be considered and a solid crew of varying types of skills," says Eric Harryman,Executive Producer of ToyMakerz. "Having another level of depth to our programming lets us immerse the viewer in a way that has only been dreamed about. The 1-2 combination of extended story-telling combined with extended monetization and exposure for our brands is really needed in today's world of programming."

Allowing the viewer-activated personalized experiences across any screen exemplifies what Source Digital and its SourceSync.io platform does. Smart content creation via metadata as the foundation is a force that can bring consumer engagement to new heights. This next wave of marketing tech enhances the search and discovery experience for consumers, ultimately improving customer engagement and loyalty by making their content personal.

About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in content monetization strategies letting viewers dive deeper into their favorite programs. Industry-leading experts developed the Source Digital platform, offering a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform connecting a new generation of content viewers. The platform allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their broadcast or streamed programs directly connecting to viewers, allowing them to instantly access and discover related experiences from their favorite device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.

About ToyMakerz

Toymakerz (www.Toymakerz.com) embodies the modern definition of its title...unique toys for big boys. The eight part, one-hour episodes are based on the life and creations of David Ankin, CEO of Toymakerz LLC. Based in Reidsville, North Carolina, Ankin, a former stunt man, motorcycle racer and custom vehicle fabricator, stars with a diverse supporting cast that includes other Nationally renowned toymakers and celebrity personalities. The series will appeal to audiences who not only love wrench turning and fabrication, but those fans who want to see the vehicles driven to their limits. Toymakerz will take the audience outside the shop to experience these machines in action - on the track, on the street, and in your face.