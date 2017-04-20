Vimond Joins You.i TV Partner Program To Address Growing Demand for Packaged Video Solutions

Ottawa, ON, Canada and Bergen, Norway – April 20, 2017 – You.i TV, a global leader in video experience platforms, and Vimond, experts in the development of OTT video solutions, today announced Vimond’s entry into the You.i TV Partner Program as part of a joint commitment to accelerate global availability of superior, cross-platform video experiences.

You.i TV and Vimond are providing SVOD and TV Everywhere solutions with differentiated one-stop access to the front- and back-end elements needed to achieve direct-to-consumer success. The collaboration allows customers to leverage the combined power of the Vimond Platform, a multi-tenant architecture that includes tools and controls needed to manage and deliver multi-format OTT services, and the You.i Engine experience platform, which expedites availability of best-in-class video apps at scale.

Learn more about the joint You.i TV and Vimond solution by visiting the Vimond booth SU10105C at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Vimond Platform covers the full scope of OTT back-end operations -- from ingest and encoding to conditional access and business intelligence reporting -- providing a comprehensive environment that addresses creative, logistical, and business needs. Vimond provides the platform for many award-winning TV Everywhere services, including Thomson Reuters, Swedish TV4 Play, TV 2, RiksTV and NRK in Norway, MTV in Finland, and C-More in Northern Europe. Vimond has also delivered revolutionary SVOD services for iflix in SE Asia and for Comcast in the USA. All of these companies are market leaders and rely on Vimond’s leading edge products for their online TV services.

“Vimond’s customer base has been built on the strength of our tool set that offers comprehensive answers to our customers’ growing DTC businesses,” said Stein Erik Sorhaug, Vice President, Product Strategy for Vimond. “Our partnership with You.i TV creates significant new value for our customers by giving them the opportunity to create video app experiences that differentiate their offerings and engage viewers across the vast universe of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, set-top boxes and gaming consoles.”

“You.i TV and our partners are reshaping the TV landscape by delivering ‘user first’ experiences that are more engaging and better for our customers’ businesses,” said Susan Odle, Director of Business Partners for You.i TV. “By adding Vimond to our Partner Program, we’re increasing our ability to offer the advantages of the You.i Engine development environment within solutions that are designed to meet each video service provider’s needs.”

Vimond’s powerful platform is used by broadcasters and content owners around the world to efficiently manage their online video services, including live, linear and on-demand video. Vimond understands broadcasting workflows, supporting customers as they build online video services, and using the flexible and scalable platform modules to customise the solution to fit the differing requirements of each customer.

You.i Engine allows content providers to reduce cost and time-to-market by using a single codebase and the power of device graphics processing resources for the creation of video app experiences. The unique approach enables flexible app experiences that quickly can be adapted to changing content, in-app advertising and consumer needs, and that can provide UXs that are consistent across every device.