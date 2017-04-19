LED Broadcast Studio Lighting with Technology Breakthrough from PrimeTime Lighting
Dallas, TX - Most high-powered LED broadcast studio lights require cooling fans. PrimeTime LEDs are totally silent with fan-freeoperation, as well as powerful and bright. PrimeTime’s innovative engineers broke through the noisy studio pipe-grid environment and developed their own passive LED cooling technology to deliver the coolest TV studios.
- NO FAN in any LED - even in ambient heat of 120 degrees
- So certain of build-quality that PrimeTime offers a FIVE year warranty on LEDs
- Sleek and solid construction
According to Glen Harn, PrimeTime CEO, "We offer a family of LED fixtures for television broadcast studio applications. Our commercial-grade LED luminaires are powerful, extra bright, completely silent and built in the USA."
GUS 51 LED Fresnel
The GUS 51 LED Fresnel is incredibly bright and requires NO FAN because of PrimeTime's superior engineering technology. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics results in the most even wash of light. 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction with top-quality build delivers a high performing and attractive instrument.
- High CRI 93+
- Equivalent to incandescent 750 watts
- Draws only 60 watts
- NO FAN
1SLED XB2 Studio Light
The Extra Bright 1SLED XB2 boasts a more powerful punch and throw than any panel light. "The 1SLED was influenced by our 1SL255 fluorescent fixture," according to Harn. "The 1SLED is 60% brighter than our original 1SL fluorescent, which is a standard in many television station studios."
- Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights
- Single shadow with soft light output
- High CRI
- NO FAN
MSLED XB2 Studio Light
PrimeTime’s extra bright MSLED XB2boasts a powerful punch and throw and can be used in low ceiling applications. The MSLED XB2 also features PrimeTime's innovative design and energy-saving LED technology. PrimeTime engineered the MSLED XB2 to provide a superb LED luminaire comparable to their legendary MSL155 fluorescent.
- Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights
- High CRI
- NO FAN
- Manufactured in the USA
About PrimeTime Lighting Systems
Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products have illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. For more information about products, please visit www.PrimeTimeLighting.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox