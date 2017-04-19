LED Broadcast Studio Lighting with Technology Breakthrough from PrimeTime Lighting

Dallas, TX - Most high-powered LED broadcast studio lights require cooling fans. PrimeTime LEDs are totally silent with fan-freeoperation, as well as powerful and bright. PrimeTime’s innovative engineers broke through the noisy studio pipe-grid environment and developed their own passive LED cooling technology to deliver the coolest TV studios.

NO FAN in any LED - even in ambient heat of 120 degrees

So certain of build-quality that PrimeTime offers a FIVE year warranty on LEDs

Sleek and solid construction

According to Glen Harn, PrimeTime CEO, "We offer a family of LED fixtures for television broadcast studio applications. Our commercial-grade LED luminaires are powerful, extra bright, completely silent and built in the USA."

GUS 51 LED Fresnel

The GUS 51 LED Fresnel is incredibly bright and requires NO FAN because of PrimeTime's superior engineering technology. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics results in the most even wash of light. 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction with top-quality build delivers a high performing and attractive instrument.



High CRI 93+

Equivalent to incandescent 750 watts

Draws only 60 watts

NO FAN

1SLED XB2 Studio Light

The Extra Bright 1SLED XB2 boasts a more powerful punch and throw than any panel light. "The 1SLED was influenced by our 1SL255 fluorescent fixture," according to Harn. "The 1SLED is 60% brighter than our original 1SL fluorescent, which is a standard in many television station studios."

Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights

Single shadow with soft light output

High CRI

NO FAN

MSLED XB2 Studio Light

PrimeTime’s extra bright MSLED XB2boasts a powerful punch and throw and can be used in low ceiling applications. The MSLED XB2 also features PrimeTime's innovative design and energy-saving LED technology. PrimeTime engineered the MSLED XB2 to provide a superb LED luminaire comparable to their legendary MSL155 fluorescent.

Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights

High CRI

NO FAN

Manufactured in the USA

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products have illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. For more information about products, please visit www.PrimeTimeLighting.com.