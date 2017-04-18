New DNF Panel Provides Path to IP Control of AJA’s Ki Pro

Northridge, Calif: DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - will unveil an Ethernet-based, tactile control panel designed exclusively for AJA’s Ki Pro family of file based recording and playback devices. The new ST600-KIPRO will be on display at NAB 2017 in DNF Control’s North Hall Booth N3927 and at AJA’s South Hall location: SL2505.

“We’re seeing many more customers transition to ethernet-based workflows, and the ST600-KIPRO provides a seamless connectivity path for existing customers of our popular Ki Pro family of recorders,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Aligning with DNF marks the latest development in our continued effort to expand control options for our products.”

DNF developed the ST600-KIPRO in response to user demand for full-featured IP-based control over AJA’s popular Ki Pro file-based record/playback devices. All four models are supported, including the 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD HFR Ki Pro Ultra unit with fiber connectivity, its non-fiber cousin Ki Pro Rack, an HD/SD-SDI rackmount edition, the Ki Pro Quad 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD camera-mountable recorder and the compact Ki Pro Mini HD/SD camera-mountable recorder; all designed for fast tracking from production to post.

DNF’s ST600-KPRO supports up to four AJA units with full IP controls for record, play, stop, rewind, fast forward and jog. It can create, name and record clips; mark and recall cue points; view, select, load and play from a user-specified timecode location.

“The ST600-KIPRO was developed to streamline access to features and functions for AJA Ki Pro users,” said Dan Fogel, DNF’s chief technology officer. “Our panel gives operators a full range of device control and the freedom to focus on creativity and production values rather than connectivity issues.”

