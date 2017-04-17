Video Mount Products’ 2017-18 Product Guide Now Available

STEVENSVILLE, Md., April 17, 2017 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce that its 2017-18 product guide is now available.

“As a leading provider of mounting systems to professionals everywhere, the VMP product offering provides Cross Platform™ mounting solutions that are not specific to any single industry, but service many categories and installation modalities,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Our new catalog is a tool for selecting reliable and affordable products, as well as streamlining what can often be a confusing and redundant process. As a result, VMP offers one of the most comprehensive product lines in the industry.”

VMP’s products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of schools, restaurants, hotels, houses of worship, businesses, residences, and security installations throughout the world. Whether installing components using a floor or wall mounted equipment rack enclosure, or mounting a large video flat panel, projector, video surveillance system, antenna or satellite dish, VMP has the solution for the job.

For more information or to request your copy, please visit www.videomount.comor call toll free877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP’s products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

# # #