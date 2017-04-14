Triveni Digital Brings ATSC 3.0 Transition Strategy to LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition Repack Rally

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 12, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it will participate in the Low Power Television (LPTV) Spectrum Rights Coalition Repack Rally, showcasing the company's new ATSC 3.0 starter kits. Designed to bring broadcasters up to speed with the new broadcast television standard and ecosystem in a real-world environment, the starter kits offer revenue-generating and operational benefits for LPTV stations. The Repack Rally will be held on April 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Westgate Hotel, Ballroom B, in Las Vegas.

"LPTV stations will play a big role in ATSC 3.0," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Whether an LPTV plans to share frequency as a light house or provide advanced local services, such as hyperlocal ads or emergency alert messaging, ATSC 3.0 will bring new life to broadcast. At the Repack Rally, we'll be on hand to discuss transition strategies for low-power stations making the transition to the next-generation broadcast television system."

Triveni Digital's starter kits are available in several options to meet LPTV stations' unique infrastructure requirements and knowledge of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The entry-level package includes Triveni Digital's StreamScope® XM MT service quality assurance system, without any physical inputs, for file-based analysis. Using this solution, broadcasters can gain greater insight into the complex structures and layers of ATSC 3.0 with an intuitive visualization interface. Option two expands upon the entry-level package by including Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder® XM signaling and announcement generator, ROUTE/MMTP encoder, and a live source simulator.

The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition represents the interests of thousands of indie, civic, and community FCC broadcast TV licenses and new permits located in both urban and rural markets. LPTV stations collectively air thousands of content channels and provide essential emergency alert services. With more than 4000 licenses and permits displaced in the FCC's incentive auction process, this year's NAB Show is the perfect opportunity for members of the coalition to better understand how to deploy the next-generation TV standard.

