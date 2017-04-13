The Video Call Center Adds Creative Production Enhancements to Live Video Caller Platform

The Video Call Center today announced a significant expansion of the toolset it offers to live television producers using the VCC’s patented video caller platform. The VCC provides the world’s first production workflow that uses two-way video chat to enable remotes by smartphone and video caller participation in live television. The new features for on air graphics, audio and show management will all be on display at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas, April 24-27 in booth SU11806.

With the VCC, guests—including viewers, celebrities, reporters and subject experts—appear on air in full broadcast HD quality, from wherever they are, using any popular video calling app on their computer or smartphone such as Facebook Messenger, SkypeTM, FaceTime® and Gruveo (WebRTC). The VCC makes it possible to create live television without the need for a costly traditional TV control room, altering the economics of live television production and creating opportunities for content producers to produce innovative programs for broadcast, cable, web and Facebook Live (the VCC is a Facebook Live Media Solutions partner).

The VCC’s new enhanced toolset expands the options available to producers with:

Caller Management

Prescreening from anywhere enables an unlimited number of call screeners located anywhere in the world to interview, troubleshoot, and optimize call quality of guests.

Callers now see a full-HD, low-latency return video feed on their laptops and mobile devices.

The latest version of Caller Queue, the VCC’s exclusive “green room in the cloud” now supports low latency video and Stage Announce (SA) features.

A new producer prioritization interface makes it easier than ever to ensure the most compelling callers are ready to be brought to air at any time. Caller Queue also now supports third party access lists (e.g., via SAML) to provide new and flexible ways to authorize callers.

Graphics Enhancement

Producers can now add animated backgrounds behind video callers to fully customize the look of their shows.

Dynamic lower thirds for callers can now be populated with rotating information such as location, topic, or other data. A customizable algorithm gives producers flexibility to create custom timing for when graphics appear and disappear.

Enhanced show creator software lets production contributors upload videos and graphics for the show from their desktop without having to resize graphics.

Audio Tools

The VCC now features networked digital audio throughout for higher quality throughout productions and the use of stereo sound on clips.

A new video cough switch provides on air hosts with a convenient means for keeping their presentation clean and professional.

The VCC has produced hundreds of live television programs. Samples of these shows, as well as additional information about the VCC, are available at www.thevcc.tv.

About The Video Call Center, LLC:

The VCC is a technology and content development company devoted to handling large numbers of IP Video remotes-by-smartphone and putting them on the air through patented workflow and assistive automation (patent #8,767,031 and other patents pending). The VCC licenses its software and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has produced hundreds of programs for the web through its Talk Center America platform, and dozens for the stations of co-owner TEGNA Media. The VCC is jointly owned by Wolzien LLC and TEGNA, which is a significant investor and customer. Examples of video caller television programs and complete information about the VCC are available at www.thevcc.tv.

###