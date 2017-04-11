Wall Street Communications Adds Bexel to Client Roster

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 10, 2017 -- Bexel, a subsidiary of the Vitec Group, has retained Wall Street Communications to provide strategic content marketing and public relations services. Wall Street Communications will work with the company to build global awareness for its brand in the broadcast, media, entertainment, and enterprise markets, including outreach to the professional trade press and key industry organizations.

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel offers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales.

"Bexel is in an exciting growth period as we continue to expand and diversify our range of rental offerings and build out our professional services. We needed a world-class PR partner to help us communicate our value and build the Bexel brand among the global broadcast and live production communities," said Craig Schiller, Bexel's senior vice president of global sales. "Wall Street Communications is a great fit. Not only does the agency know these markets from the inside out, it also has a solid reputation for quality writing and industry relationships that deliver results."

"Bexel has already established itself as a major brand and a leader in the broadcast industry," said Chris Lesieutre, president of Wall Street Communications. "And it's our pleasure to be working with them as they take the company to the next level."

Wall Street Communications offers business-to-business marketing communications services to technology companies and industry associations in the television, motion picture, and radio industries and related fields. With fundamental operating principles of accuracy, creativity, and integrity, the agency has a unique range of experience in promoting products, technologies, and services used in thousands of TV and video facilities worldwide. In business since 1996, Wall Street Communications maintains corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City and satellite offices throughout North America and Europe. More information about Wall Street Communications is available at www.wallstcom.com.

