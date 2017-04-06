British technology leads the way at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017 – More than 30 British companies will be demonstrating advanced technology at NAB 2017, as part of an initiative backed by Department for International Trade (DIT). The presence, which has a hub at booth N5924, is supported by techUK, the Information Technology Telecommunications and Electronics Association, and managed by export specialists Tradefair.

Reflecting the rapid changes in the industry, the vendors making up the British pavilions offer advanced solutions to the real issues facing media companies. These range from low-cost, high-productivity production tools to large-scale storage and archiving solutions. IP connectivity through open standards is crucial to future success, and British companies are demonstrating innovative approaches.

While many of the companies taking part in this initiative are exhibiting in the British pavilions located in the North and South Lower halls, some have individual stands but benefit both from DIT financial support and from the marketing and networking opportunities. The pavilions will once again be highly visible, under the Technology is GREAT Britain branding.

“With close to 100,000 attendees, NAB is the busiest show in the media industry calendar,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair. “Everyone benefits from bringing the business and creative minds of the industry together with the most innovative and advanced developers and manufacturers. Our programme has proved to be hugely successful in the past, and we look forward to helping our client company’s benefit from the substantial British presence in Las Vegas.”

One of the key benefits of the pavilion approach is that it gives smaller companies a prominent presence, while also offering meeting and hospitality space through shared facilities. It means that every company taking part can get the maximum benefit from their time at NAB, from demonstrations to detailed discussions.

Participants also receive the support of DIT, which includes helping newer companies to establish their credentials and maximise export opportunities. While more than three-quarters of the visitors to NAB are from North America, the event has a global reach and opportunities frequently arise for exhibitors to identify export opportunities in other markets.