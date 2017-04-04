Roland Announces Software and Firmware Updates for the Roland V-1SDI Live Video Switcher

Version 1.5 firmware and software updates for the Roland V-1SDI switcher add Still Capture and Creation capabilities.





Los Angeles, CA — Roland announces a free firmware and software upgrade for the popular V-1SDI 3G SDI Video Switcher. The V-1SDI Version 1.5 firmware update supports capturing a still image from the V-1SDI RCS software for Windows or Mac, plus support for 1/3 size PinP window in addition to the 1/2 and 1/4 sizes currently available.

The combination of the new RCS Software and Firmware updates for the Roland V-1SDI adds powerful titling creation, image capture, and keying capabilities for live production. The new RCS Software 1.5 for Win/Mac features new titling creation function with graphic import, sizing, and text generation that can be created on a keyed background color and then exported to a Roland V-1SDI running version 1.5 firmware. The image, graphic or combination is then captured in the newly added STILL function in the V-1SDI.

Christian Delfino, Roland Vice President – Product Management, Pro A/V / Dance & DJ / Synthesizers, comments, “Still-store capability has been a popular feature request from users, and we are excited that we are able to provide not only this capability but also a powerful and easy-to-use image and title editor.”

Download these updates at https://proav.roland.com/global/support/updates_drivers/.

About the V-1SDI Video Switcher

The V-1SDI Video Switcher is an easy-to-use, compact and portable switcher that can accommodate 3G-SDI and HDMI audio/video sources with resolutions up to 1080p, featuring a host of professional compositing effects and DSK (down-stream key) capabilities. The V-1SDI is ideal for both portable and fixed installation applications supporting live events and presentations, as well as small broadcast setups for enterprise video users, K-12 schools and house-of-worship environments. With support for 3G-SDI, the V-1SDI can operate at full 1080p resolution and can take advantage of the longer cable distance of SDI, making this a practical solution in even large spaces. The Roland V-1SDI provides switching for professional 3G-SDI cameras and playback sources, along with HDMI sources including cameras, smart phones, computers, tablets and Blu-ray players. It has two dedicated 3G-SDI inputs, a third channel input that supports 3G-SDI or HDMI and a fourth channel HDMI input that also includes scaling. Inputs 1 to 3 of the V-1SDI support 1080p/1080i/720p video resolutions with Input 4’s scaler supporting a wider range of video and VESA resolutions. This makes the V-1SDI ideal in a variety of configurations for both all-camera applications and applications that mix cameras, video sources and computer data sources. In addition, it has a 14-channel audio mixer for mixing stereo audio from SDI, HDMI and external stereo audio sources and its dedicated microphone input. The V-1SDI includes two SDI program and preview outputs, an HDMI output and a stereo audio output.

To learn more about the V-1SDI, visit http://proav.roland.com/products/v-1sdi.