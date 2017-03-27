Shotoku Broadcast Systems to Launch Series of Virtual / Augmented Reality (VR / AR) Tracked Camera Cranes at NAB 2017

Cranes round-out Company’s Extensive VR/AR Line-up and Joins the Free-d2 Tracking System and SmartPed Robotic Pedestal on the Show Floor

2017-03-27

Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, has revealed plans to launch a series of manual virtual / augmented reality (VR / AR) tracked camera cranes at NAB 2017. The series, Graphica, is the result of a partnership with CamMate, a well-established crane manufacturer known for their quality of engineering. The Company is also highlighting its popular SmartPed a fully robotic XY pedestal, and Free-d2 next-gen tracking system.

Graphica - The Graphica Series is the fusion of superb Shotoku VR technology and the engineering know-how of prestigious crane maker, CamMate. The result is a range of manual virtual / augmented reality (VR / AR) tracked camera cranes with industry-leading tracking capabilities in a package that is portable, scalable, stable and, most importantly, repeatable. Graphica calculates positional data output from embedded physical rotary encoders designed specifically for VR applications. Free of the jitters, external markers, and area limitations often associated with other positional tracking systems, Shotoku encoders seamlessly process data via the SPI interface to provide real-time data output, in the studio or on location.

The SPi-Touch origin reset and 2-Point calibration function adds another level of convenience and high production flexibility. A true set-and-forget system, complete calibration is needed only once and can be achieved in 20 seconds. SPi-Touch comes standard on every model.

Suitable for all types of production, 7 models of varying lengths are available to create dynamic camerawork in the smallest studios or the largest of outdoor sporting events. Custom-made carry cases for easy transport are included with every purchase.

Tony Hanada, managing director of Shotoku commented, "We are excited to partner with CamMate, a respected manufacturer known for their dedication to quality performance. The Graphica range represents the best of both our companies and NAB is the ideal event to reveal it to demanding professionals that attend the show seeking the most advanced and reliable technology available. Graphica rounds-out our VR range and will allow customers and integrators to source any VR tracking solution from Shotoku."

Linda Mitchell, President of CamMate, commented, “CamMate is delighted that Shotoku selected our crane as part of the Graphica product line. Shotoku brings its advanced VR technology and partners it with the worldwide CamMate brand. We feel both brands will have an even stronger position in the world wide arena.”

SmartPed Robotic Pedestal – Shotoku’s SmartPed is a fully robotic XY pedestal that addresses the creative and commercial demands of on-air environments with a cost-efficient and high-performance solution. The three wheel smooth-steer pedestal features a new height column without any need of pneumatic balancing, multi-zone collision avoidance and detection systems, and precision-engineered, electro-mechanical steer/drive system for unparalleled levels of performance and reliability. SmartPed offers instant switchover between local/remote operation, which makes the pedestal versatile and easily operated in any application. No re-reference or calibration is ever required when switching between these modes and a pan-bar mounted local joystick enables easy control from the studio floor as necessary. Intended specifically for use in demanding, high-profile live TV productions day after day, the SmartPed design has reliability and ease of use built-in from the start.

Free-d2 Absolute Tracking System - The Company���s Free-d2 is a next generation tracking system that does not require physical encoder devices attached to the camera support’s moving axes. The Free-d2 system, which is ideal for VR/AR news, sports and current affairs live studio productions, uses advanced video processing algorithms and simple ceiling markers to precisely determine the exact position and orientation of the studio camera, thus providing highly accurate and constantly referenced (absolute) position tracking. No concept of a home or reference point exists for Free-d2 — wherever the camera is positioned is immediately known. The tracking data never drifts regardless of the number of moves or hours of operation.

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

