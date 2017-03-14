Wohler Technologies Names Chris Shaw Regional Sales Manager, North America

San franCisco, MARCH 14, 2017— Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce it has named Chris Shaw as Regional Sales Manager for North America. Shaw is a familiar face to the company having spent seven years as Director of Sales for Wohler from 1999-2006.

In line with the company’s vision and values, Shaw will spearhead a variety of company initiatives including introducing Wohler’s new product lines, dealer and systems integrator training, as well as relaying vital customer feedback to the engineering department, keeping Wohler at the forefront of the changing needs and trends of its users within the broadcast industry. Shaw will also work closely with the sales and marketing departments and other members of the Wohler team in continuing to expand the company’s customer base in North America.

“Chris is well respected throughout our industry, and we are excited to have him back at Wohler,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler Technologies. “Chris has many valued relationships in our industry in North America that make him an ideal resource to help us promote our growing range of IP monitoring products to broadcast professionals. Chris will also keep our customers closely informed about our groundbreaking new developments as they launch.”

Most recently, Shaw spent two years as Vice President of Global Sales, Television at Linear Acoustic. In that role, Shaw was responsible for managing the sales and dealer/distribution channels in the United States and overseas. Shaw was also the direct contact for key company accounts.

Previously, Shaw served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Cobalt Digital, Inc., where he was responsible for negotiating a multi-million-dollar OEM contract with a major UK manufacturer.

“I am very eager and confident to be returning to the Wohler family as Regional Sales Manager, North America,” says Shaw. “Wohler is a wonderful company with a great group of people and I look forward to making a positive contribution to the company, increasing brand awareness and bringing exciting new products to our customers.”

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

