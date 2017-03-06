Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) and Vislink Join Forces at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 6, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its Integrated Microwave Technologies ("IMT") and Vislink businesses will be jointly showcasing a wide array of products and solutions at NAB 2017 (Booth C8008).

xG Technology acquired Vislink with the goal of merging Vislink's operations with those of IMT. The addition of Vislink product lines to IMT brings together, under one roof, the broadcast industry's most comprehensive range of wireless video capture, transmit and receive systems.

George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and CEO of xG Technology, says, "Since completing the acquisition of Vislink last month, we have begun to aggressively drive the integration of their operations. The joint appearance of IMT and Vislink at NAB 2017 underscores this commitment. The impressive synergies between their product lines allows them to offer a wider and richer set of capabilities than previously available to customers in broadcast and media, as well as in law enforcement, public safety and defense markets."

"We are excited to be showcasing our expanded product offerings at the premier gathering of broadcast media and entertainment professionals," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "The synergy of IMT and Vislink allows us to offer best-in-class solutions for collecting and delivering secure, high-quality video from live news, sports and entertainment events."

Mike Payne, president of Newsnet, a newly created group within IMT focused on the next generation of IP newsgathering solutions, says, "All of us at Vislink are excited to combine our collective resources with IMT to solidify ourselves as leaders within the broadcast and law enforcement markets. The future is tremendously bright as we develop new IP wireless systems, extending studio networks seamlessly into the field."

Among the key products IMT and Vislink will be presenting at NAB 2017 include:

, the world's first end-to-end wireless 4K UHD live video solution; IMT DragonFly , a highly-miniaturized wireless video transmission system;

, a self-contained, point-to-point bi-directional microwave link that supports current ATSC 1.0 and future ATSC 3.0 standards; Vislink Newsnet , a revolutionary approach to ENG operations that brings studio workflows directly to the field;

, a lightweight, low power, low latency, dual channel diversity receiver-decoder that enables quicker production, more efficient editing, and more effective collaboration between camera operators and studio teams; and Vislink SatWare, a high-performance embedded computing and routing system designed to provide enhanced capability and simplified use of broadcast equipment in the field

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/products/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

