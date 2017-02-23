SCTE/ISBE AND NCTA – THE INTERNET & TELEVISION ASSOCIATION COLLABORATE TO INCORPORATE NCTA TECHNICAL PAPERS INTO SCTE/ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO®

FEB. 23, 2017 (Exton, PA and Washington, DC)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), its global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts™ (ISBE) and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association today announced that they are collaborating to integrate the NCTA Technical Papers into SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®.

SCTE/ISBE and NCTA are working together to combine the best elements of both the Cable-Tec Expo papers and the NCTA Technical Papers within the SCTE/ISBE-NCTA Fall Technical Forum, continuing the collaborative relationship that existed during the Spring Technical Forum housed at NCTA’s Internet & Television Expo in recent years. The SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017 Program Committee, co-chaired by Jim Blackley, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Information Technology for Charter Communications, and Terry Cordova, Executive Vice President and CTO of Altice USA, will review abstracts for inclusion in the Oct. 17-20 event in Denver.

The due date for submission of written abstracts is next Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Complete details of the call for papers for the Fall Technical Forum can be accessed by clicking here.

“Our industry is at an inflection point in which technological advances and business needs are converging to pave the way for new opportunities,” said Chris Bastian, Senior Vice President and CTO of SCTE/ISBE. “We’re delighted to be able to leverage our close relationships with NCTA and CableLabs® to make the valuable insights of broadband telecommunications’ most innovative minds available to full conference attendees.”

“SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® historically has driven learning and development across every level of the cable workforce,” said Dr. William Check, Senior Vice President and CTO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. “The integration of the NCTA and SCTE/ISBE papers will bring to Expo an added dimension by harnessing the focus on new thinking that was a mainstay of our highly regarded Spring Technical Forum partnership.”

“Innovation is the lifeblood of our industry,” said Ralph Brown, Chief Technology Officer for CableLabs®, which partnered in the past with SCTE/ISBE and NCTA on the Spring Technical Forum. “We look forward to continuing our close work with SCTE/ISBE and NCTA to assure the alignment of our organizations and maximize the impact of new technologies as they come to market.”

For SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017, the Program Committee is targeting content in the following key areas:

·Future Services and Technologies

·Evolved Network—Wireline and Wireless

·Cloud and Virtualization

·Security and Authentication

·Business Services

·Customer Journey

Scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 17-20 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features valuable learning, peer-to-peer interaction and networking opportunities that are designed to prepare the technology workforce for the advent of future products and services. Cable TV Pioneers will hold its 2017 annual banquet in conjunction with Cable-Tec Expo, on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Information about SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017 is available at http://expo.scte.org.