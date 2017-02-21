Jünger Audio Shows High Quality Audio Processors At CABSAT 2017

Digital audio specialist Jünger Audio will be promoting its Smart Audio concept at this year's CABSAT exhibition in Dubai (Booth 102, Hall 1) by focus attention on effective, high quality and possibly automated audio production, particularly in live broadcast environments.

Smart Audio means investing in simple, reliable and predictable equipment that can automatically deliver audio content while maintaining the high quality that consumers rightly expect. The concept has already been adopted by broadcasters, including Input Media in London and the ARD Tagesschau television prime time news service in Germany.

At CABSAT, Jünger Audio will show its full range of loudness control and audio processing solutions for the broadcast and pro audio industries. The company will demonstrate each processor’s capabilities via web server technologies and specific user interfaces on a computer.

“Today’s broadcasters can’t afford to establish manual control operation by qualified audio engineers to manage optimum sound quality at every position, therefore what is needed is a chain of intelligent and adaptive real time processing algorithms that work together to deliver a consistent, clear audio experience,” says Jünger Audio’s CEO Peter Poers. “By focusing our CABSAT display on Smart Audio algorithm solutions and easy to navigate user interfaces, we can highlight just how easy it is for broadcasters to deliver high quality sound in a very efficient way, with minimal requirement for manual control or intervention from an operator.”

Alongside intelligent and adaptive processing algorithms, the introduction of Smart Audio also allows broadcasters to choose devices that are fully interoperable with others in the broadcast environment and can seamlessly integrate with both playout automation systems and logging and monitoring processes.

“Auto-Level, Auto-Upmix, Auto-EQ, Auto-MIX, Auto-Loudness, Codec System Metadata Management – the intelligent combination of all these Jünger Audio adaptive algorithms create solutions that delivers Smart Audio,” Poers says, “and program loudness will also automatically match – as expected.”

To highlight this concept, Jünger Audio will be showing its full range of D*AP products that can deliver a Smart Audio experience because every device already incorporates a collection of adaptive processing algorithms. They also employ the industry standard Ember+ remote protocol that allows seamless integration with an increasingly wide range of compatible equipment.

Jünger Audio’s D*AP range includes natural sounding products for loudness control, audio monitoring, audio conditioning & metadata management and Dolby® decoding, encoding and transcoding. Among them are the D*AP8 MAP EDITION surround monitoring audio processor; the D*AP8 CODEC EDITION processor that provides a viable replacement for any discontinued legacy Dolby® hardware processors; the D*AP4 VAP EDITION two channel voice audio processor and the flagship D*AP8 TAP EDITION television audio processor, which ensures consistency of loudness and sonic “character” across multiple programme sources.

For more information about Jünger Audio's Smart Audio solutions please visit us at CABSAT 2017, Booth 102, Hall 1, or visit www.junger-audio.om

