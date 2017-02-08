CloudMBI RetransFx Simplifies Management of Program Retransmission Revenues

DENVER -- Feb. 7, 2017 -- Decentrix Inc. today announced the release of CloudMBI RetransFx(TM), a comprehensive set of interactive analytical tools for broadcasters designed exclusively to manage program retransmission billing, payments, and reverse retransmission calculations.

"While advertising revenues have been fairly flat for the past 15 years, revenues from program retransmission fees are increasing and soon will account for nearly a quarter of broadcast stations' total revenue," said Taras Bugir, president at Decentrix. "Broadcasters stand to profit from the growth of this business area, but they need robust tools to enter into negotiations with the MVPDs more effectively. Spreadsheets and financial systems can't provide the necessary insights, but CloudMBI RetransFx does, supplying valuable analytics and polished reports that help broadcasters capitalize on this critical business opportunity."

Part of the BIAnalytix(TM) portfolio of media analytics solutions from Decentrix, RetransFx is the media industry's first "analytics as a service" model. Deploying quickly in the cloud, RetransFx allows organizations to leverage an opex model, take advantage of greater compute resources, and minimize security risks.

In managing program retransmission billing and payments, RetransFx provides complete and secure access to all available historical information, ensures access to MVPD and station network contracts, and generates reverse compensation information and true net retransmission revenue to the station. By supplying accurate net revenue figures, RetransFx enables sophisticated financial analysis and long-term planning.

The Decentrix solution enables immediate analysis of data as it is generated, delivering clear and detailed reports ready for distribution to finance and upper management. Analytical tools within RetransFx identify key program retransmission revenue generators and track them over time to identify any critical changes in subscribers and payments. Station executives can also track outstanding balances and manage overdue payments from the MVPDs and their individual MSOs. Because RetransFx holds all of the MVPD contracts, station staff can track rate updates and prepare in advance for contract renegotiations. With convenient access to all of this data, the broadcaster can adapt with agility to a changing media marketplace.

Decentrix will hold CloudMBI RetransFx(TM) demos at the Microsoft booth at the 2017 NAB Show, April 22-27, in Las Vegas. Further information about Decentrix and the company's technology is available at www.decentrix.com.

About Decentrix (www.decentrix.com)

Decentrix offers complete business analytics solutions that enhance the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies. Decentrix enterprise solutions expose critical data within the cross-media operational systems used by these businesses and deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms. Founded by technologists with decades of experience in media business systems, Decentrix provides powerful solutions -- on premise, in the cloud, and as a hybrid platform -- that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions. More information is available at www.decentrix.com.

