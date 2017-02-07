ASL Intercom Appoints Wil Stam as Managing Director

UTRECHT, Netherlands -- Feb. 7, 2017 -- ASL Intercom, a Riedel Communications company, today announced the appointment of Wil Stam as managing director. Effective Jan. 1, Stam is leading the ASL team to build market share and strengthen the ASL brand in worldwide A/V markets.

Acquired by Riedel Communications last fall, ASL offers an award-winning line of intercom and party line solutions, available in both portable and installed systems and suited to the extreme demands of live entertainment and broadcast productions. The company's products are acclaimed worldwide for their exceptional voice intelligibility, dependable operation, and user interfaces suited to fast-paced productions.

"With Wil Stam, we have an experienced executive with extensive knowledge of international sales and operations," said Jacqueline Voss, Manager of Corporate Development at Riedel Communications. "This knowledge, combined with her lifetime of audio experience and achievements, makes her the ideal leader to take ASL forward."

Stam began her career as an audio engineer for theatre production in the Netherlands, most notably serving as head of the audiovisual department at the acclaimed Muziektheater Amsterdam. Stam also worked as a project manager for Klotz Digital in Asia and Australia, and she held various executive roles in sales and operations management with Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup Australia. There, she managed the startup and incorporation of Stagetec's Australian office and successfully established an international partner business in Asia and Australia.

"It's an honor to lead ASL's outstanding team of professionals as we continue expanding our leadership in the professional A/V market," said Stam. "ASL has a tremendous reputation for its high-quality, European-built products and first-rate service and support. And now, as part of Riedel Communications, we have access to a broad array of R&D and marketing resources to help drive new developments and reach more clients."

