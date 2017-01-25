Wazee Digital Promotes Greg Loose to CTO

DENVER -- Jan. 24, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that it has promoted Greg Loose to chief technology officer. In his new role, Loose oversees all technology that powers the company, including engineering, product, and IT functions.

"Greg is masterful at tapping into customer needs to create compelling products. He also has the technological background to understand the art of the possible, while still considering the product trade-offs in bringing products to market," said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. "That background, coupled with his strong operational experience and keen awareness of market trends, makes him a natural choice to guide Wazee Digital's technology and product strategy."

Throughout his career, Loose has held numerous leadership positions in which he has brought together customers, sales, technology, and operations successfully to define product roadmaps and launch data-rich products -- products that have significantly contributed to the financial success and strategic direction of growth businesses. Loose joined Wazee Digital in 2015 as the senior vice president of product and engineering. Before coming to Wazee Digital, Loose was the senior vice president of operations at music and video metadata company Gracenote, and before that held several high-level executive roles at Tribune Media Services in the Entertainment Products division.

Loose is based in Denver and reports to Morris.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

