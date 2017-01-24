Telestream Offers Strategic Direction for MENA Region at CABSAT

Nevada City, California, January 24, 2017 – Telestream (Hall 2, stand 208), a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will use CABSAT to provide updates on significant new developments in streaming, quality control and workflow automation products. Focusing on its Vantage media processing platform, Telestream will demonstrate its ability to prepare and distribute media through any particular channel at the right cost level.

This will be the first CABSAT show for Telestream since the acquisition of file-based quality control specialist, Vidcheck. Telestream will highlight the most recent updates in Vidchecker, as well as showcasing the integration between Vantage and Vidchecker and the operational efficiencies these two platforms bring to their users.

A particular focus at CABSAT for Telestream will be live video streaming. For the first time since its global launch last year, Telestream will showcase to the MENA region its Lightspeed Live Stream enterprise-class live multiscreen encoding, packaging and distribution system. It can be deployed as a standalone solution for live multiscreen streaming services or combined with the Vantage Media Processing Platform via the optional Lightspeed Live Capture product.

Telestream’s live streaming capabilities span a wide range of applications from enterprise-class broadcast scenarios to much smaller operations across education, commerce, House of Worship and corporate markets. The company has over 50,000 active license holders of its Wirecast live streaming production platform, developing a broad diversity of streaming solutions over the last seven years.

Wirecast is a live production tool with elegant streaming capabilities, empowering users to stream their content over a wide range of social networks. Last year, Wirecast became one of the first streaming platforms to support Facebook Live. Response to this feature has been significant as Wirecast is allowing users to build bigger audiences with Facebook Live broadcasts that are richer in both style and content.

‘’The media landscape is as unpredictable as ever and our clients are not certain of the ultimate way people will consume their media. As a result, the vendor community needs to provide strong leadership at times of change. At Telestream, we want to take every opportunity to hear from customers and help them resolve the challenges they face. Hence the reason for our participation at CABSAT,’’ commented Guy Elliott, Region Sales Manager EMEA at Telestream.

‘’The MENA region is strategically important to Telestream. We have a strong base of customers who use our products and solutions in many innovative ways,” Guy Elliott continued. “CABSAT is the premier regional show and it provides us with a great opportunity to catch up with our customers face-to-face and spend time together. Furthermore, we are ambitious to develop and grow our market share in this vibrant and dynamic regional market – CABSAT provides a good opportunity for us to meet new people, which we value most highly.’’