AJA Releases ROI-SDI Scan Converter

Grass Valley, CA (January 19, 2017) —AJA Video Systems’ ROI-SDI scan converter began shipping today. Wrapping intuitive Region-of-Interest (ROI) controls for professional SDI sources into a portable Mini-Converter form factor, it boasts a 3G-SDI input and simultaneous 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs, and facilitates incredible quality image scaling, in addition to region-of-interest and image rotation at a range of resolutions and frame rates.

ROI-SDI addresses a growing demand for customizable video signals to meet an array of display and workflow needs. It features extensive aspect ratio conversion and audio functionality and allows users to easily rotate source signals, define a portion of an image or reframe the source image from any 3G-SDI signal. Paired with free AJA Mini-Config software, ROI-SDI makes it easy to select a region-of-interest in realtime and on screen with complete control over how that region is scaled to the output resolution, enabling pristine picture quality.

ROI-SDI feature highlights include:

·1x 3G-SDI BNC Input

·2x mirrored processed outputs (1x 3G-SDI BNC and 1x HDMI)

·1x clean 3G-SDI BNC loop out

·1x USB port for device configuration via free AJA Mini-Config software running on Mac or Windows

·Support for a range of video formats including 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 625i and 525i

·2-channel analog RCA audio outputs; embedded 8-channel SDI audio; and 2-channel or 8-channel embedded HDMI audio

Pricing and Availability

ROI-SDI is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $995. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

