RTI Fuses Control With BluOS Multi-Room Music App

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Jan. 18, 2017 -- RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced a new two-way driver for the full portfolio of BluOS-enabled devices from Bluesound and NAD Electronics, the leaders in wireless hi-res, multi-room music systems. Developed by Lenbrook, the parent company of Bluesound and NAD, the new driver seamlessly incorporates the BluOS sonic streaming experience into RTI's powerful automation and control ecosystem.

"We are very pleased to announce the integration of the BluOS wireless audio solution into the RTI ecosystem," said Mike Everett, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Americas, RTI. "This combination allows RTI dealers to give their clients a true high-resolution audio experience in every room, but also makes it easy and accessible enough for every member of the family to use."

BluOS is the operating system that powers select NAD devices and all Bluesound Players. The proprietary system allows any BluOS-enabled device to connect to a home Wi-Fi network to access many popular streaming music services or a networked library of music. The music can then be "sent" to one or many BluOS devices, even if the devices are located in different rooms of a home. The two-way driver allows integrators to connect, manage, and control an entire BluOS networked music system in a connected home through a single RTI user interface. The driver supports automatic discovery of players; presets, queue, and individual streaming service browsing; metadata retrieval; analog and optical inputs; music player controls; switching between the RTiPanel and BluOS Controller Apps; and player grouping.

"RTI customers can now enjoy the true fidelity of high-resolution audio with BluOS and its exceptional sonic performance," said Scott Wicks, Community Relations Lead at Lenbrook, the developers of BluOS. "Developing the RTI two-way driver for Bluesound is a natural fusion of our streaming and music management innovation with RTI's expertise in control. Together, they deliver exactly what our dealers and partners look for when connecting to streaming music services while providing many options for locally stored content."

About BluOS(TM)

BluOS(TM) is a proprietary operating system shared by high-end audio brands Bluesound and NAD Electronics. Unlike other solutions that rely on 3rd party software like UPnP, BluOS is a dedicated 'music only' operating system that allows for interoperability among enabled devices and provides connectivity to numerous cloud and network music sources. BluOS fully supports High Resolution Audio, as well as all popular lossless and lossy codecs. It also features seamless integration with many popular smart home automation systems and controllers. BluOS-enabled devices can be controlled with a free app available for smartphones, tablets and desktop.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for residential and commercial applications. Perfected over 20 years, the company's award-winning solutions let users take complete control over their home or business with ease, bringing together entertainment, distributed A/V, lighting, climate, security, and more into one simple user interface. For dealers, RTI's systems are backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, which allows them to deliver a completely customized control experience and powerful third-party integration.

Guided by a passion for redefining the limits of engineering, the RTI portfolio of powerful, yet affordable, central processors, A/V distribution products, Apple® and Android(TM) apps, in-wall touchpanels, and beautiful handheld remotes deliver smart and reliable control in elegant form factors. Part of the RTI family of innovative control solutions, the Pro Control line of easy-to-program handheld remote controls, control processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities built-in and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for enhanced, fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

