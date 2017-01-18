DigitalGlue Opens New Atlanta Office in Film Studio: Expands Services to Now Include TV Production and Post

ATLANTA, Georgia -DigitalGlue, a leading equipment, integration, and software development provider for the production and distribution of digital video, has announced a decisive move to open a new studio office in Atlanta — home to a burgeoning film and production community. With its innovative new space, DigitalGlue offers customers equipment demos, training, VR (Virtual Reality) and post production facilities, expanding beyond the company’s traditional role in broadcast contribution and distribution.

Located near Atlanta’s Westside area, close to such popular areas as Midtown and Atlantic Station, the company’s new offices are nestled within a film and television studio with 27,000 sq. ft. of studio space featuring production facilities and other amenities. Major features include a large training and conference room equipped with 102-inch interactive whiteboard/projection screen, 7.2 surround sound audio speaker system, and wireless HDMI connectivity from computers to the screen. The offices include a demo room featuring multiple Silverdraft supercomputers for immersive Virtual Reality, BlackMagic DaVinci Resolve, and 3D animation. There is also a dedicated post production room for coloring. Most of all, it’s a space where TV production and post professionals can work with advanced solutions from RED, Silverdraft, Adobe, Harmonic®, BlackMagic Design, and more.

“This new facility is way beyond a traditional sales office,” says Tim Anderson, CEO of DigitalGlue. “What we are providing to this flourishing TV and film production community in Atlanta is a complete DigitalGlue workflow laboratory. We want customers to come in, try out new technologies, tools and solutions, learn more about how to use them, and even be able to complete projects in our post production suite. No one else is doing anything like this. We’ve created a complete, end-to-end technology environment that demonstrates to industry professionals how they can save time and add value.”

Atlanta offers a multitude of industry opportunities, as supported by the booming production and film industry that took off following the Entertainment Investment Act passed in 2008. Known throughout the industry as “Hollywood of the South,” Atlanta has most recently been home to such television shows as “The Walking Dead” (2010-ongoing) and “The Vampire Diaries” (2009-ongoing), as well as such hit films as “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2” (2014, 2015), “Anchorman 2” (2013), “Mother’s Day” (2016) and more. The new office is intended to serve as a multifaceted facility for DigitalGlue customers and partners, as well as provide the opportunity for film and production experts to demo equipment for their post production needs.

With construction on the new space now completed, DigitalGlue plans to hold a multi-day grand opening for broadcast, TV production and post production professionals and vendors. Details regarding the grand opening have not yet been released, but will feature full product line demonstrations from the company’s numerous vendors.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

