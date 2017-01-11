Lars & Ivan Debuts Eight Professional Portable Model Headphone Amplifiers at Winter 2017 NAMM

Torrance, CA Jan 11, 2017 -- Lars & Ivan, the award-winning design/engineering pro audio company founded in 2000, will debut eight professional headphone amplifiers to dealers and attendees at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim. Lars & Ivan is on the show floor in booth #7436.

Lars & Ivan headphone amps are engineered and designed for reference monitoring in recording and mixing environments where digital tools and playback systems compromise or sterilize the warmth and fidelity of a recording.

Utilizing state-of-the-art engineering along with integration of vacuum tubes in select models, Lars & Ivan headphone amps are able to restore the warmth and realistic character of a recording without colorization or artificial enhancements, facilitating a more accurate reference monitoring environment.

Lars & Ivan headphone amplifier models on display at the NAMM booth include:

THA21 Class A Desktop Vacuum Tube Headphone Amplifier — The company’s flagship vacuum tube-based desktop model headphone amp. The THA21 offers 140 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of <.05 a signal to noise ratio of db and frequency response hz>

THA-8X Micro Tube Headphone Amp —The THA-8X offers 180 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of <.1 a signal to noise ratio of db and frequency response hz>

THA-30X Headphone Amplifier with Vacuum Tube and Bass Boost — The palm sized THA-30X offers 140 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of <.1 a signal to noise ratio of db and frequency response hz>

DAC Fire USB Powered Headphone Amp with Built in Mic — The DAC includes a built in mic for recording and a USB cable for powered use. The DAC offers 30 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of <.009 a signal to noise ratio of db and frequency response hz>

HA-1 Class AB Mini Headphone Amp with Bass Boost — At only 18 grams, the HA-1 offers a truly portable solution to high quality audio playback. The HA-1 offers 120 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of <.15 a signal to noise ratio of db and frequency response hz>

HA-3K Class AB Longlife Headphone Amp with Bass Boost — The compact HA-3K offers 120 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of <.15 a signal to noise ratio of db and frequency response hz>

DAC TXR Digital-To-Analog Converter Mini Headphone Amp — The compact DAC TXR is a 32 bit/384 kHz Hi Res audio DAC headphone amplifier offering 50 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of 105 dB and a Frequency Response of 20 Hz to 45kHz. Supported operating systems include Android 5/6 and above, Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 and above and Mac OS 10 and above. Supported file formats include flac, wav, aiff and ALAC.

DHM-1 Digital-to-Analog Converter Pocket Size Headphone Amplifier — The DHM-1 is a 32 bit/384 kHz Hi Res audio DAC headphone amplifier offering 120 mW (milliwatts) power with a THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) of 93 dB and a Frequency Response of 20 Hz to 45kHz. Supported operating systems include Android 5/6 and above, Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 and above and Mac OS 10 and above. Supported file formats include flac, wav, aiff and ALAC.

“We are excited to be debuting the Lars & Ivan professional headphone amplifiers to dealers and attendees at this year’s Winter NAMM show,” said industry veteran Neil Altneu, managing director of Lars & Ivan. “We are looking forward to seeing our current dealers and building relationships with new dealers and growing the Lars & Ivan brand and product line through 2017 and beyond.”

In addition to its line of headphone amplifiers, Lars & Ivan will also debut a range of accessories for the products, including cases and cables.

For more information, visit Lars & Ivan online at www.lars-ivan.com.