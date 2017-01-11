ELEMENTS CUBE Awarded “Best Product of 2016”

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced that its mobile media server and storage appliance ELEMENTS CUBE has been recognized as “Best Product of 2016” by TM Broadcast. The unique solution impressed with its exceptional design and unique features, allowing customers to carry up to 32TB portable high-performance media storage in an ultra-small chassis.

ELEMENTS’ comprehensive set of field-proven and fully intuitive workflow enhancement features and media asset management tools embedded in the appliance make ELEMENTS CUBE much more than mobile storage. Providing users with access to ELEMENTS’ award-winning Media Library, its exclusive web-based media asset management tool with a fully intuitive graphical user interface, CUBE customers are able to view, pre-select and annotate media assets from anywhere.

The easy-to-use Rough-Cut editing tool empowers the director or editor to create rough-cuts right on set, using any standard computer or tablet. Rough cuts conducted with the Media Library are fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, including Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere, so the entire project can be transferred seamlessly, while fully supporting Avid bin-locking and project sharing.

“We are very proud that ELEMENTS CUBE has been awarded “Best Product of 2016” by TM Broadcast just weeks after ELEMENTS Media Library won the Coup de Coeur award at SATIS in Paris ,” says André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “It is truly rewarding to receive recognition for our solutions that are specifically designed for video professionals, not IT professionals. We continue to, actively develop new features to make media workflows even faster and simpler for our users.”

Already providing utmost flexibility for customers to work with their media assets from anywhere, the latest version of ELEMENTS CUBE puts less than 8kg (18lbs) on the scale, even when fully populated, allowing users to simply take their media assets on commercial airlines as carry-on luggage. Equipped with whisper-quiet fans and USB 3.0 and E-SATA ports, ELEMENTS CUBE supports combinations of SAS, SATA and SSD drives, and allows utilization of ingest cards.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

ELEMENTS HQ: Parkstraße 31, 40477 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-5350

ELEMENTS US: PO Box 7304, Burbank, CA, USA. t: +1-818-876-5850

ELEMENTS PR Contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmoon.tv

P +1 845 512 8283

