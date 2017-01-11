Quality LED Broadcast Studio Lighting Made In America

Dallas - Jan. 11, 2017 - It’s no secret that PrimeTime Lighting is proud to boast that their premier LED and fluorescent broadcast studio light fixtures are designed, engineered and built in the USA. Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems said, “We use only top-grade materials, followed by rigorous testing and exemplary manufacturing standards to build our long-lasting lights in America.”

Harn explained that their LED fixtures are built in the same Dallas-based plant where their legendary fluorescents are manufactured. PrimeTime’s LED features, like the absence of a fan, are important to lighting designers, broadcast engineers, systems integrators and facility managers:

Passive cooling system - PrimeTime’s superior LED engineering and design efficiency does not require a fan

Extra bright LEDs with a super high CRI

Legendary build-quality that lasts long-term even under heavy use

Five year warranty on PrimeTime’s entire line of LEDs

The GUS 51 LED Fresnel is known as the “High Performance NO FAN LED Fresnel” according to Harn. Innovative engineering with LED heat dispersion technology resulted in a light that’s bright and passively cooled. Harn said, “It’s 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in a beautiful wash of light.” The Gus 51 LED Fresnel CRI is 95+ and draws only 60 watts.

“The extra bright 1SLED XB2 delivers the powerful punch and throw that our broadcast studio lighting designers demand,” said Harn. The LED features a high CRI, casts a single soft shadow and also does not require a fan. Other attributes of LED luminaires include low energy consumption and savings when compared to traditional studio lighting. The 1SLED XB2 is comparable to PrimeTime’s legendary 1SL255, a highly popular studio fluorescent.

“Another LED, the MSLED XB2 is brighter than its MSL fluorescent counterpart,” added Harn. The MSLED XB2 casts a single soft shadow and is recommended for low ceiling applications.

All of PrimeTime’s LED luminaires are made in the USA and carry a five-year warranty. “We know our LEDs are so innovatively engineered and constructed from top-grade products that we stand behind them, bumper-to-bumper for five years,” claimed Harn.



