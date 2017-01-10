RED HELIUM SENSOR EARNS UNPRECEDENTED DXOMARK RATING

Irvine, CA — January 10, 2017. Today, DxO Labs announced that RED's new HELIUM sensor has earned an unprecedented 108 point DXOMark sensor score, setting a new benchmark in image quality. DxOMark sensor scores are determined by a panel of imaging experts who use a systematic testing process to measure the ISO sensitivity, noise and color sensitivity of each camera's RAW sensor performance.



"To achieve the best imaging technology on the planet, it starts with building the best sensors on the planet," says Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. "This score from DxO validates all of our efforts and I could not be happier with our HELIUM sensor."



Visit the DxOMark site to read more about the new HELIUM sensor's test findings and why it received the highest score ever recorded: https://www.dxomark.com/Reviews/RED-Helium-8K-DxOMark-Sensor-Score-108-A-new-all-time-high-score2

