Last day to enjoy Anton/Bauer's exclusive 48-hour end of year sale

Shelton, Conn. (December 14, 2016) – Anton/Bauer, the world’s premiere provider of mobile power solutions for the film and broadcast industries and a Vitec Group brand, is pleased to announce an unprecedented pre-holiday sale on the Digital Series batteries. For just 48 hours, customers in North America will receive a 20% discount on Digital Series 150 and 190 Gold Mount® batteries and a 25% discount on a bundle of four Digital 150 or 190 batteries and one Performance Quad Charger – beginning December 13th and ending December 14th, or while supplies last.





“To help jumpstart their holiday shopping, we’re giving our customers a chance to stock up on long-lasting, reliable batteries perfect for today’s broadcast and pro-video cameras and accessories. We’re happy to be able to offer this fantastic 48-hour deal on our Digital Series batteries,” said Andrew Butler, Product Manager for Anton/Bauer.



The Anton/Bauer Digital Series batteries are a sleek, high performance series of batteries that are warranted for 1,000 charge/discharge cycles or 2 years (whichever comes first). With its extremely accurate LCD screen, users can immediately read the battery’s runtime in hours and minutes when it’s on the camera and as a percentage when it’s detached.



Designed to support the Digital Battery Series, the innovative Performance Quad Charger features an efficient charging algorithm that ensures rapid charging of up to four batteries at a time – all while conserving energy, eliminating waste, and reducing cost. And to help customers comply with IATA’s new regulations, the Performance Quad Charger’s newly developed feature allows the battery to be assessed and discharged to the users desired preset level including the 30% SoC (State of Charge) level required for safe air transportation. As a result, this free firmware update allows current owners of the Performance Quad Charger to travel hassle-free when transporting their Li-Ion batteries and comes included in all new Performance Quad Chargers.



Orders will be taken starting at 9 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on December 13th and ending at 5 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) on December 14th or WHILE SUPPLIES LAST* through authorized Anton/Bauer dealers.



To learn more about the Digital Series 150 Gold Mount® batteries, visit www.antonbauer.com.

* Offer is only valid in North America.

