AIMS Votes in Scott Barella and Andy Warman as New Board Members

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Dec. 1, 2016 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that AIMS members have elected Scott Barella and Andy Warman to the organization's board of directors. As board members, Barella and Warman will help lead the AIMS effort to foster adoption of one set of common, ubiquitous, standards-based protocols for interoperability over IP in the media and entertainment industry.

Barella, the chief technology officer of Utah Scientific, has served as deputy chairman of the AIMS Technical Working Group since January 2016 and was instrumental in organizing the IP interop at the Arista booth at the 2016 NAB Show. Barella has been in the broadcast industry since 1977 and has held several high-level technical management positions throughout his career. He has a strong background in broadcast systems design and architecture, OEM manufacturing and design, systems integration, and operations, with particular emphasis on IT video. In addition to his role on the AIMS board, Barella continues to serve as deputy chairman of the AIMS Technical Working Group. He also serves on the SMPTE 32NF60 DG group, currently working on the new SMPTE 2110 standard.

Warman is the director of production and playout strategy and market development at Harmonic, where he provides business development and strategic direction for Harmonic's line of playout-enabled solutions. Warman has deep domain knowledge in the production and playout arena and experience in automation, news production, content creation, and infrastructure common to broadcast workflows. Before joining Harmonic, Warman spent 11 years at Harris Broadcast (now Imagine Communications) in various product management roles. Besides serving on the AIMS board, Warman will continue his role as the AIMS Marketing Working Group chair, a position he has held since January 2016. He will also lead the newly formed AIMS Policy and Procedures Working Group.

"Several existing standards bodies and other groups are working hard to create technical recommendations, standards, and architectures around IP signal transport. At AIMS, our role is to support those organizations by encouraging adoption of their work and cultivating IP interoperability," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Like all of our members, Scott and Andy are passionate about this effort because they believe that the only way to make progress is by working together. Clearly our members are confident that these two will bring that passion to their roles on the board."

AIMS board members and working group chairs are selected annually. Barella's and Warman's board terms start immediately. Existing board members Cronk, Deputy Board Chair Steve Reynolds, and Chief Financial Officer Andreas Hilmer all were re-elected to their positions.

# # #

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/AIMS-ScottBarella.jpg

Photo Caption: Scott Barella, Deputy Chairman of the AIMS Technical Work Group

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/AIMS-AndyWarman.jpg

Photo Caption: Andy Warman, AIMS Marketing Work Group Chair

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AIMSAlliance votes in Scott Barella and Andy Warman as new board members. - https://goo.gl/VPwCtl