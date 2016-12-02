Square Box Systems Appoints Ryan Servant to Head Business Development in North America

WARWICK, U.K. — Nov. 30, 2016 — Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today announced the appointment of Ryan Servant as V.P. of business development in North America. Reporting to Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems, Servant will work with JB&A, Square Box Systems' North American distributor, to identify new opportunities and expand customer deployments in the region.

"We are pleased to welcome a business development professional of Ryan's caliber to our team," said Clack. "He has a rich background in sales account management and deep knowledge of the video production and technology industry, with expertise in hardware and software for ingest, streaming, and encoding. This powerful combination of skills will be extremely valuable as Ryan works to expand our presence and market share in North America."

Servant joins Square Box from JB&A, where he served as Northeast sales manager representing 30 audio/video hardware and software vendors and supporting more than 200 resellers. Prior, he was North American sales manager for Imagen Ltd., where he directed sales efforts and localized product management with a focus on introducing the product line to the reseller channel. Servant's other previous positions include North America Eastern region sales manager and sales support engineer for Digital Rapids Corp., Northeast sales manager for JB&A, and audio/visual engineer for SuperNova Productions Inc. Servant holds an associate of science degree in television broadcasting from The New England Institute of Art in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac(R) and Windows(R) platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser, enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool, and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

