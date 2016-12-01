Traditional production methods can’t meet increased demand for video content

Television and video professionals don’t have time to learn how to use the advanced technology that the industry has traditionally relied on, according to a recent survey by Forbidden Technologies, makers of cloud video platform, Forscene.

One hundred and thirty-four international participants working across a variety of roles in the production of video content and broadcasting took part in Forbidden’s “It’s about time” online survey between April and July 2016. The results paint a picture of an industry under increasing pressure to produce more content over shorter periods of time, leaving little-to-no time for training or professional development.

While over 90% of surveyed professionals agreed that it’s essential to keep up with, and use, new technology to be successful, 70% of respondents reported spending less than 20 hours per annum on training or CPD. The reason that 44% of participants didn’t take part in training was insufficient time, with 35% saying they couldn’t afford their preferred course.

Trade publications, networking with industry peers and attending exhibitions and trade conferences were the most popular alternatives for keeping up with industry developments and new technology, but over 50% of full time and freelance staff surveyed felt that the current pace of change in technology makes it impossible to keep up.

“The only sustainable way for video teams to reduce turnaround times and increase output is by using technology to create efficiency,” said Aziz Musa CEO for Forbidden. “But that technology needs to be accessible and intuitive so that users don’t have to spend time they don’t have on training before they see any benefits. Web-based software and apps with minimal learning curves can solve this catch-22 and have the potential to change production workflows completely.”

Just under 80% of the survey respondents reported using web-based software or apps for review and approvals and 40% for remote workflows while a third of the participants said they wouldn’t be able to function efficiently without these tools.

