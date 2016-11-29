Studio Technologies Releases Model 44D Dante Audio Interface

SKOKIE, IL, NOVEMBER 15,2016—Studio Technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the new Model 44D Audio Interface. The Model 44D provides a simple yet high-performance means of interfacing 2-channels of analog line-level audio to and from applications that utilize Dante™ audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. Two Model 44D units can also provide one-to-one signal paths, two in each direction, over a standard local area network (LAN).

“The Model 44D is a fully professional product that offers the audio quality, features and reliability required by 24-hour, on-air broadcast and other commercial applications,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “The Model 44D is designed as a bridge, using Dante to link analog or other Dante interfaces found on devices such as matrix intercom systems, broadcast routers and audio consoles. An Ethernet connection is all that's required to make the Model 44D part of a sophisticated, networked audio system.”

Dante audio-over-Ethernet provides an easy-to-use, high-quality audio "backbone" for a variety of fixed and field audio infrastructures, with deployment increasing dramatically over recent years. The Model 44D is a general-purpose tool that helps to expand Dante's capabilities to facilities and equipment that primarily support signals in the analog domain and its key features reflect this. The Model 44D also supports transport of contact closures or status signals between Model 44Ds and other compatible products. Each unit provides two general-purpose inputs (GPIs) and two general-purpose outputs (GPOs). In-band audio signals (20 kHz tones) are used to transport the signals through the Dante paths.

Two line-level audio inputs use standard 3-pin female XLR connectors for easy interfacing with balanced and unbalanced sources. The input audio signals are converted to 24-bit digital and then transported via the Dante interface. Two digital audio signals arrive via the Model 44D’s Dante interface and are then converted to analog. Two 3-pin male XLR connectors on the unit’s back panel provide balanced line-level outputs. A 9-pin D-subminiature connector, also located on the back panel, is used to interface with the GPI and GPO signals.

For compatibility with SMPTE and EBU applications, a configuration choice allows the nominal level of the input signals to be +4 or 0 dBu. The unit provides two analog line-level output channels, which can also be set to +4 or 0 dBu. Both inputs and outputs are electronically balanced, capacitor coupled and ESD (static) protected.

The Model 44D provides four 5-segment LED meters located on the front panel. These display the level of the audio signals associated with the two line inputs and two line outputs. At the time of installation and setup, the meters are invaluable in helping to confirm correct operation. During normal operation the meters offer direct confirmation of the unit's audio signal levels, helping to ensure optimal audio quality.

The Model 44D's operating power can be provided by way of the Ethernet interface using the Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) standard. The unit can also be powered using an external source of 12 volts DC. The Model 44D connects to a data network using a standard 100 Mb/s twisted-pair Ethernet interface, with the physical interconnection made by way of a Neutrik etherCON RJ45 connector. The compact, lightweight enclosure is applicable for tabletop or portable applications. To support rack-mounting optional front panels are also available.

The Model 44D’s audio circuitry was designed in the spirit of professional audio equipment rather than that found in typical commercial audio gear. High-performance components are used throughout, providing low distortion, low noise and high headroom. Signal integrity is maintained in both the analog and digital domains.

The Model 44D introduction complements Studio Technologies’ recently introduced Model 43D Dante to IFB Interface. The Model 43D is a specialized audio interface designed for broadcast and related IFB and talent cue applications. Two independent, 2-channel powered IFB outputs provide audio and 28 volts DC for supporting connection of portable listen-only user beltpack devices. Two transformer-balanced “-10” line level analog outputs are provided for connection to devices such as wireless IFB transmitters, battery-powered user beltpacks and amplified loudspeakers.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has embraced the Audio-over-Ethernet movement, developing a range of Dante-enabled products that offer unique solutions for broadcast, production, commercial and government applications. Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface, the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface and the Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface. The new Model 374, along with the Model 370 and 380, further enhance Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled products, adding support for intercom and specialized on-air applications.

For more information on other Studio Technologies’ products, visit www.studio-tech.com.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.