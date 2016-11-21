Alaska Public Media Unifies Multi-Platform Operation with Addition of Myers’ ProTrack Radio

Myers announces Alaska Public Media’s implementation of ProTrack Radio, providing them with a unified broadcast management platform for both KSKA-FM and KAKM-TV operations. Using a single system enables Alaska Public Media, a ProTrack TV customer since 1999, to reduce operating expenses, increase workflow efficiencies, and uncover cross-platform sales.

“Deploying ProTrack Radio has produced a positive operational synergy between our television and radio stations that has already benefited us holistically, including our bottom line,” commented Bob Wyatt, Chief Technology Officer, Alaska Public Media. “We are pleased that we were able to expand our relationship with Myers in this capacity. It has alleviated redundancies within our operation and positioned us to be able to capitalize on more sales opportunities, which are critical to our business moving forward.”

Like ProTrack TV, ProTrack Radio extends comprehensive programming, scheduling, and traffic management capabilities. The tightly integrated workflow between ProTrack TV and Radio coalesces sales functions such as the creation of contracts, invoicing, affidavits, and receivables, providing the sales team opportunities to capitalize on more revenue within one environment. KSKA-FM is also able to rely on the bi-directional integration solution from ProTrack Radio to ENCO automation to facilitate the exchange of playlist and as-run files between the two systems. Relying on one platform also streamlines training for Alaska Public Media’s broadcast operations team and enables a common set of best practices to be implemented.

“Alaska Public Media has been a valued long-time customer and we take pride in being able to expand the services we provide them,” commented Crist Myers, CEO, Myers. “We continually invest in and develop our ProTrack product, adding features and functionality that help our customers reduce cost, improve operational efficiency, and increase profitability – which is exactly what the new unified platform is delivering here.”

