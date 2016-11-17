Israeli Premier Football League Chooses ChyronHego's Advanced Graphics, Player Tracking, and Virtual Graphics Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Nov. 16, 2016 -- ChyronHego today announced that the company has signed a five-year contract with the Israeli Premier Football League (IPFL) and Israeli pay-TV operator Charlton. Under the agreement, Charlton will use ChyronHego's LyricX graphics creation and playout solution, the market-leading TRACAB" player tracking system, and Virtual Placement virtual graphics solution to enliven and enhance live broadcasts of IPFL matches.

"After an exhaustive tender process, we could see that ChyronHego not only has the most advanced technology, but the best understanding of how to leverage its solutions to meet our unique requirements," said Oren Hasson, chief executive of the IPFL. "Plus, the company's solutions have been field-proven at the highest levels with international media and sports organizations including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, and La Liga. With this innovative partnership, we're looking forward to applying ChyronHego's integrated approach to maximize our fans' viewing experience."

Beginning with the 2016-2017 football season, Charlton will broadcast live matches from the IPFL's Ligat Winner first division and State Cup competition using the LyricX graphics creation and playout engine. In addition, the League has equipped all Ligat Winner stadiums with optical cameras to enable TRACAB, which uses ChyronHego's proprietary image processing technology to capture and deliver accurate real-time data on the movement of players, officials, and the ball. The data, further enhanced by the award-winning visualization tools of Virtual Placement, will be used to enhance the viewing experience of broadcast audiences of live IPFL matches. For instance, producers will be able to create "instant virtual replays" with real-time animation that precisely recreates player movements, brought to life with the placement of virtual graphics onto the football pitch.

For the first time in the League's history, fans of Israeli football will be able to view live player performance data on every player and every team. Who is the fastest player on the pitch? Who covers the most distance? How does a team line up tactically and how do coaches adapt in real time to on-pitch duels? Presented on-air by LyricX and enhanced by Virtual Placement, the TRACAB data will give fans a truly exciting viewing experience and a deeper understanding of the sport.

Rickard Öhrn, ChyronHego's chief operating officer, said, "ChyronHego's selection by the IPFL is a significant step forward as we continue to expand our market-leading position in sports tracking and graphics technologies. The league has shown a deep understanding of the revolution taking place within sports content, and we're excited about the new products and services that we will launch together over the coming months."

More information about LyricX, TRACAB, Virtual Placement, and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

