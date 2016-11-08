MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller Offers a Central Management Platform for AV over IP System Wide Access and Control

MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller (model 500811) gives installers and theircustomers the ability to vastly simplify their AV systems. With 24/7 access from any placeat any time, this versatile solution goes way beyond remote control, allowing users tomanage virtual switches and splitters with the press of a button. It centralizes control of allIP-connected MuxLab devices, and is accessible both on- and off-site using an intuitiveweb interface and third party apps on smartphones and tablets. Just a tap or swipe selectsand directs connected AV devices.



This Controller also provides the building blocks to develop automation controlapplications. IP-based devices can be managed with a scripted command that automatesactions for a totally hands-free operation. It also auto-discovers MuxLab AV over IPdevices to simplify installation and centralizes software upgrades to enhance performance.Plus, it supports a common API for third party control of MuxLab devices.



“When combined with MuxLab’s growing family of AV over IP products, the ProDigitalNetwork Controller is an essential solution for the comprehensive and unified managementof AV devices,” said MuxLab’s President Daniel Assaraf.



How It Works



The Network Controller is based on a Linux PC platform. Basically, it scans the network foractive MuxLab AV over IP products over a distributed network, which the user can thenconfigure and control. Because it can be managed locally and remotely, it frees users frombeing onsite to configure, operate or troubleshoot the system. It also supports I/O presets,which can be created and saved for later use.



“This is one of MuxLab's most important assets offering state-of-the-art technology in theAV over IP space,” added Assaraf. “It takes the complexity out of setting up AV over IP distributions and provides users with greater mobility and improved performance.”