Triveni Digital Teams Up With Avateq to Offer Signal Analysis and Monitoring Solution for ATSC 3.0

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Nov. 7, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced a new strategic partnership with Avateq, an expert in signal analysis and RF layer monitoring for broadcast applications. Avateq's AVQ1020 ATSC 1.0 and AVQ1022 ATSC 3.0 ActiveCore(R) RF layer monitoring receiver and signal analyzers will be rebranded under the Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) product family as StreamScope XM RF. Using the StreamScope XM RF in conjunction with Triveni Digital's award-winning StreamScope XM MT quality assurance and StreamScope EM-50 enterprise manager systems, broadcasters can proactively detect, isolate, and resolve problems that degrade broadcast services across any transmission layer, including RF, MPEG, and IP, in ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 architectures. The companies also are planning to collaborate in the future on further integration with the StreamScope product family.

"Once the industry adopts the next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast television system, stations will have an opportunity to deliver new media types and services, resulting in increased monitoring and analysis requirements for quality assurance," said Vladimir Anishchenko, CTO at Avateq. "Teaming up with Triveni Digital, we are able to provide broadcasters with a comprehensive solution for analyzing and monitoring ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures. We're excited to work with Triveni Digital, a trusted test and measurement manufacturer, and expand Avateq's marketing reach."

Based on an ActiveCore platform, Avateq's AVQ1020 and AVQ1022 systems are capable of monitoring and analyzing all major digital broadcasting standards including proprietary modulation schemes (e.g., ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0). Easy to use and cost-effective, the systems provide broadcasters with the ideal solution for monitoring digital transmitter system performance.

Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM MT is one of the industry's first monitoring and analysis systems to support ATSC 3.0 candidate standards, making it practical for broadcasters to launch early deployments and trials of the new broadcast television system. Connecting StreamScope XM MT and StreamScope XM RF to Triveni Digital's StreamScope EM-50 enterprise manager streamlines service quality assurance operations while guaranteeing system-wide compliance with federal regulations, such as the U.S. CALM Act and closed-caption (CC) requirements across any network.

"Our transport stream monitors are the leading choice of broadcasters for improving quality assurance operations for MPEG and IP workflows," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Partnering with Avateq, a company with cost-effective, professional-grade RF monitoring solutions, further ensures that broadcasters transitioning to ATSC 3.0 are fully prepared to monitor service quality issues at each layer of the transmission. The result is better TV for viewers -- now and in the new ATSC 3.0 era."

StreamScope solutions will be demonstrated at NAB Show New York, Nov. 9-10, at the Triveni Digital booth 644 and the Avateq booth 735.

About Avateq Corp.

Avateq Corp. is an engineering company, specializing in complex DSP systems design. Avateq's cost-effective remote signal analyzers and RF layer monitoring receivers have been recognized for the quality of measurements, in-depth signal analysis and accessibility. Avateq continues to lead by developing innovative DSP engines and practical industry solutions for emerging technologies and broadcasting standards.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

